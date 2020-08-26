Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland

Havas Group has acquired Australian independent media agency Hyland to help build a more extensive and specialised media offering in that market.

Under the deal, Hyland employees will move into the Havas Village in Sydney next month as a division within Havas Media Group, which will now have over 100 people in the Sydney office. Agency founder and CEO Virginia Hyland will be taking the role of managing director of Havas Hyland division, working alongside Havas Media Group ANZ chairman Mike Wilson and CEO Matt Houltham on the agency’s senior leadership team.

Havas says the increased scale will provide further growth opportunities for staff from both agency brands and give new and existing clients a more 'distinct' yet comprehensive media proposition.

"Hyland is highly regarded as a leading media agency in Australia and their agility, entrepreneurial thinking and integrated organisation make them a perfect fit within the Havas Group, said Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas Group. This acquisition will further strengthen our activities in Australia and confirms our commitment in this market.”

Hyland was founded 16 years ago and has become known for its content-rich client offerings for luxury, beauty, travel, B2B and lifestyle brands. Their client portfolio includes COTY, Etihad Airways, Sydney Airport, Deliveroo and Church & Dwight. Havas says the agency is a strong complement to Havas Media’s client portfolio and its data and performance marketing capabilities.

“Hyland’s integrated approach to media aligns with Havas Media Group’s philosophy of creating meaningful media experiences (Mx) – a process that goes beyond the basics of reach and frequency to combine the right connections, context and content to influence consumer behaviour, said Havas Media Group global CEO Peter Mears. "We are thrilled to have them join the group.”

Founder Virginia Hyland says the deal will help both agencies do better work "in the new Covid world with more combined resources and capabilities. "The decision to form this partnership was one of the biggest I’ve ever had to make," Hyland said in a release. "In choosing Havas Media Group, I know we have found a partner that will continue to celebrate our agility and creative team spirit, illustrated already through Havas’ history of acquiring and embracing entrepreneurial businesses."

In ANZ Havas Media Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.