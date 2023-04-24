Advertising News
Robert Sawatzky
20 hours ago

Hakuhodo wins global creative and branding remit from Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances

The win by Hakuhodo First out of Bangkok, supported by H+, covers 65 markets worldwide.

Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances
Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances

Bangkok-based agency Hakuhodo First has become the global marketing partner for Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances after winning a competitive pitch that included several top multinational agency networks, Campaign has learned. 

The joint venture company, formed two years ago between home appliance giants Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions is based in Bangkok and makes, sells and services Hitachi branded home appliances outside Japan.

Campaign understands this is the single largest global marketing exercise that the company has undertaken to date. There was no previous incumbent agency. The new mandate covers marketing strategy, branding strategy, and global creative materials that include digital and point-of-sale campaigns across 65 markets worldwide. However, neither the company, agency, nor sources familiar with the pitch could provide an estimate on the size of the account. 

The win is also significant because it is one of the Hakuhodo network's first major win to leverage the support of H+, the digital experience specialist group founded last year. Sources familiar with the pitch win say H+ has been "vital" to earning Arçelik Hitachi relationship by providing data services like data assimilation and visualisation. 

Hakuhodo First co-CEO Ryoji Suzuki says the agency will rely on data capabilities to improve overall customer experience. The agency will tap local data sources to ensure central campaign strategies land more effectively in each market. 
 
While the current scope only involves branding and creative, not media, Campaign understands Arçelik Hitachi has separately contracted Hakuhodo for media in certain markets and could be in a position to soon consolidate their media duties.

"We look forward to a prosperous relationship with Hakuhodo First," said Tolga Akin, marketing director of Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances, noting the agency "will play a key role in executing a new marketing strategy to drive long-term growth for our expanding product portfolio while staying true to Hitachi’s 110-year heritage."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

