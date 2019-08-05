hitachi
Hakuhodo wins global creative and branding remit from Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances
The win by Hakuhodo First out of Bangkok, supported by H+, covers 65 markets worldwide.
Why Thailand really likes all things Japanese
From cosmetic shops to discount chains and all kinds of food in between, Thai people are big fans of Japanese exports.
ADK Taiwan CEO Yves Huang bids farewell
TAIPEI - Yves Huang (黃逸甫), CEO of ADK Taiwan(聯旭廣告) for four years, is leaving the agency at the end of this month. The agency has promoted Barbie Lin (林詠絮), its executive vice president, to the MD role effective 1 April.
Mitsubishi launches US$1000 rice cooker for affluent Taiwan customers
Looking to stand out in a Taiwan home appliance market dominated by Hitachi, Samsung and LG, Mitsubishi has launched its star product, the US$1000 steam-retrieving IH rice cooker.
Hitachi, Tudou takes action against global warming with WWF donations
Japanese technology and services company Hitachi has partnered with Tudou for an environmental campaign petitioning against global warming.
Waggener Edstrom scoops AOR for Hitachi Data Systems and F5 Networks
HONG KONG - Waggener Edstrom (WE) has been appointed as the agency-of-record for Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), a network storage solutions provider.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins