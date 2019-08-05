hitachi

Hakuhodo wins global creative and branding remit from Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Hakuhodo wins global creative and branding remit from Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances

The win by Hakuhodo First out of Bangkok, supported by H+, covers 65 markets worldwide.

Why Thailand really likes all things Japanese
Aug 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

Why Thailand really likes all things Japanese

From cosmetic shops to discount chains and all kinds of food in between, Thai people are big fans of Japanese exports.

ADK Taiwan CEO Yves Huang bids farewell
Mar 20, 2014
Benjamin Li

ADK Taiwan CEO Yves Huang bids farewell

TAIPEI - Yves Huang (黃逸甫), CEO of ADK Taiwan(聯旭廣告) for four years, is leaving the agency at the end of this month. The agency has promoted Barbie Lin (林詠絮), its executive vice president, to the MD role effective 1 April.

Mitsubishi launches US$1000 rice cooker for affluent Taiwan customers
Jun 25, 2012
Benjamin Li

Mitsubishi launches US$1000 rice cooker for affluent Taiwan customers

Looking to stand out in a Taiwan home appliance market dominated by Hitachi, Samsung and LG, Mitsubishi has launched its star product, the US$1000 steam-retrieving IH rice cooker.

Hitachi, Tudou takes action against global warming with WWF donations
Sep 10, 2010
Jane Leung

Hitachi, Tudou takes action against global warming with WWF donations

Japanese technology and services company Hitachi has partnered with Tudou for an environmental campaign petitioning against global warming.

Waggener Edstrom scoops AOR for Hitachi Data Systems and F5 Networks
Aug 13, 2010
Jane Leung

Waggener Edstrom scoops AOR for Hitachi Data Systems and F5 Networks

HONG KONG - Waggener Edstrom (WE) has been appointed as the agency-of-record for Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), a network storage solutions provider.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

5 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

6 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

7 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

8 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

9 LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

10 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry