Rahul Sachitanand
21 hours ago

Grey Group launches dedicated sustainability practice in AMEA

Konstantin Popovic will helm the unit from Singapore, with plans to scale it across the region.

Grey has recently launched a campaign for the Singapore Food Agency.
Grey Group has formalised a sustainability practice in Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (AMEA) to help brands and NGOs further their goals in this field. According to a company statement, the practice will have three goals: defining brand purposes based on what it calls the '3Ps'  of planet, people and profit. Grey says the unit's aim will be creating movements that will make the world a better place and drive behaviour change across all stakeholders. 

Globally, Grey has created impactful work in this field. For example, the People’s Seat, in partnership with The UN, and Plastic Diet, the largest public action in WWF’s history. The agency network is also partnering with its global clients to contribute towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals—such as Volvo’s Living Seawall in Australia. 

“The last six months have shown how important it is for us to reflect on what impact we want to have ... the answer was clearly that the impact had to be across profits, planet and people," says Konstantin Popovic, CEO of Grey Group Singapore. "I would like to think of us as the triple-bottom-line agency.” He will helm this unit in the city-state. Eventually,  Grey plans to scale this unit across Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa.

Already, the firm has some work underway in this practice. In Singapore, Grey has recently launched a campaign for the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). The campaign, called From SG to SG, aims to drive awareness of the freshness and quality of local produce.

The push for this work? Currently, locally grown leafy vegetables, local eggs and fish account for below a tenth of Singapore’s nutritional needs. With Singapore’s 30 by 30 goal, the SFA aims to achieve 30% of nutritional needs grown locally by 2030.

“Climate change has the potential to significantly disrupt the global food supply chain, which leaves Singapore vulnerable, so this is why we created a campaign to be rolled out in phases that is not just about awareness but also about taking action.” says Aaron Phua, ECD at Grey.

The integrated end-to-end campaign includes a new logo to help identify local produce, a digital campaign, a dedicated website as well as in-store activities and social media.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

