1 day ago

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head

The former regional strategy head for BBDO will help Ogilvy Consulting clients to shape priorities and actions on a range of issues including climate and DEI, according to the company.

Andy WIlson, former regional strategy head at BBDO, is joining Ogilvy Consulting Asia as the leader of a new sustainability practice, the company just announced. 

As senior partner, sustainability, Wilson will report to Jerry Smith, CEO of Ogilvy Consulting Asia. 

The sustainability practice will aim to help clients shape sustainability priorities and solutions, focusing on "Asia’s myriad pressing environmental, social, and inclusion issues". These include the fight against poverty, the environmental impact of a growing middle class and urbanisation, the pressure for companies to achieve net zero emissions, the move to alternative energy, and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts.

"We have been focusing on creating a sustainable culture and ways of working for some time," Smith said in a release. "Sustainability has become a greater priority for businesses, brands, and people. The urgency and importance of this topic means we need to build a more structured solution for our clients. Our work now needs to take the corporate strategy and mandate and create practical ways to activate that at a regional and local level.”

Wilson commented that the world is on "the brink of a radical paradigm shift in how we manufacture, market, and consume products and services".

"We have a critical role to play in helping organisations and brands develop environmentally and socially sustainable solutions and practices," he added.

Smith added that Wilson's track record working with brands across sectors and geographies has earned him a high degree of respect throughout the industry.

Wilson spent about 15 years with BBDO, and served as head of strategy starting in 2013. Prior to that he had a tenure with Ogilvy in Singapore and Tokyo in the early 2000s.

