Grey Group Singapore joins trio of partners starting sustainability 'incubator'

Grey Group Singapore revealed that it has won a pitch, led by WWF and Temasek Foundation, to establish what the partners call a sustainability- and youth-focused incubator.

Green Is The New Black, an environmentally focused lifestyle and event platform, is also a partner in the project.

With the initiative, called We Got This, the four partners intend to inspire and support the "next generation of sustainability doers and creators" through three weeks of masterclasses, five days of "intensive bootcamp" for 50 successful applicants and six months of mentorship.

"There is a skills gap that needed to be bridged in sustainability advocacy among youths," Lim Hock Chuan, chief executive of Temasek Foundation Liveability, said in a release. "Temasek Foundation is happy to be part of the team to bring together like-minded partners to launch #WeGotThis, with a focus on helping our youths to do, try, test, speak up, and build small wins one upon another."

The initiative has already delivered classes with speakers from Project Drawdown, Abillion and others. The project is working with partners and mentors to identify 50 young people in Singapore and South Korea.

“We are welcoming people from all walks of life, and that includes the next generation of marketers," said Konstantin Popovic, CEO of Grey Singapore Group. "Whether you are in university, an intern or just starting your marketing career, if any aspect of sustainability is your passion, we want you to join."