Advertising News
Staff Reporters
9 hours ago

Grey China hires TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai's Kathy Liu as head of strategy

She will head the agency's newly established Centre of Intelligence, consisting of brand & digital planners, strategy consultants and data analysts.

Grey China hires TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai's Kathy Liu as head of strategy

Kathy Liu is the new head of strategy for Grey China. She joins from TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai, where she was the strategy lead for Apple's iPhone business in China, overseeing both localisation and origination initiatives.

Liu will head Grey Group China's newly established Centre of Intelligence, consisting of brand & digital planners, strategy consultants and data analysts. This combines insights, data and creativity to deliver planning and strategic capabilities to clients. She took up her role at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency dedicated to Apple, in 2018 to grow the iPhone business. 

Sharlene Wu, CEO Grey Group China, said: "(Kathy) is a well-respected agency thought leader who leverages her deep knowledge of popular culture and consumer behaviour to make the work compelling for local and global clients."

Liu added that this job is an opportunity to "work with such an amazingly talented team of planners and analysts to further develop Grey Group China's integrated capabilities and solutions." 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

3 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

5 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

7 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

8 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

10 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Related Articles

Sharlene Wu replaces Jeff Kwek as CEO of Grey China
News
Mar 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Sharlene Wu replaces Jeff Kwek as CEO of Grey China

3 keys to defining your brand strategy
Marketing
May 26, 2021
Lisa M. Hastings

3 keys to defining your brand strategy

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a strategy career at an ad agency
Advertising
Nov 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a ...

When killing your top product is a smart move
Marketing
Jun 8, 2021
Daniel Langer

When killing your top product is a smart move

Just Published

Is China’s Affordable Luxury Market Dying?
Marketing
9 hours ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Is China’s Affordable Luxury Market Dying?

Due to the pandemic, Chinese consumers are are now looking to trade up and buy “investment pieces”, instead of buying trendy seasonal apparel items.

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global chief product officer, Media
Media
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global ...

In this new role, he will be responsible for the vision and delivery of the Media product roadmap for the Dentsu scaled service offering and its media agencies: Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X.

What does Tokyo banning spectators from the Olympic Games mean for advertisers?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

What does Tokyo banning spectators from the Olympic ...

Agency pros discuss how brands should pivot their strategies without fans in the stands.

Sir Martin Sorrell on India and China's creative potential
Advertising
10 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Sir Martin Sorrell on India and China's creative ...

The founder and executive chairman of S4 Capital speaks about India's significance, how the market is similar to China, and why the West needs to take note of these countries