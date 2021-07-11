Grey China hires TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai's Kathy Liu as head of strategy

Kathy Liu is the new head of strategy for Grey China. She joins from TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai, where she was the strategy lead for Apple's iPhone business in China, overseeing both localisation and origination initiatives.

Liu will head Grey Group China's newly established Centre of Intelligence, consisting of brand & digital planners, strategy consultants and data analysts. This combines insights, data and creativity to deliver planning and strategic capabilities to clients. She took up her role at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency dedicated to Apple, in 2018 to grow the iPhone business.

Sharlene Wu, CEO Grey Group China, said: "(Kathy) is a well-respected agency thought leader who leverages her deep knowledge of popular culture and consumer behaviour to make the work compelling for local and global clients."

Liu added that this job is an opportunity to "work with such an amazingly talented team of planners and analysts to further develop Grey Group China's integrated capabilities and solutions."