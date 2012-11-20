Search
Sharlene Wu replaces Jeff Kwek as CEO of Grey China
Former Proximity China CEO replaces Jeff Kwek, whose stint lasted only 18 months, due to family reasons, Campaign understands.
Nov 20, 2012
Grey China scoops strategist to join fast-expanding team
SHANGHAI - Another senior Chinese executive, Sophie Zhou, is joining Grey Group China's strategy team, bringing with her more than 10 years of experience, including with Temasek and Unilever China.
Oct 24, 2012
Grey China strengthens strategy team with two senior local hires
SHANGHAI - Pratik Thaker, executive vice-president and chief strategy and innovation officer for Grey Group Greater China, has hired two young local Chinese talents for his planning team: Guan Haidong and Jessica Tong.
