Joseph Arthur
16 hours ago

Google releases updated Performance Max guide for advertisers

To help clients better optimise their PMax campaigns without an additional time commitment, the tech giant has revamped a series of guides intended to enhance the Google Ads API experience.

Google Ads has released a “Getting Started” guide intended to help advertisers better navigate its Performance Max (PMax) tool, facilitating the inception of more effective campaigns.

Along with the PMax reporting guide, various other guides have been updated to enhance “the experience of creating, managing and reporting on PMax campaigns with the Google Ads API”.

These include:

- Asset Requirements;

- Campaign-level conversion goals;

- Asset group signals;

- Troubleshooting

Within the new PMax guide itself, steps to create and enhance the following campaign types are outlined:

- Standard PMax campaigns;

- PMax campaigns for retail;

- PMax campaigns for travel goals

The announcement from Google underscores the organisation’s ongoing efforts to make Google Ads’ campaigns perform better while simultaneously saving advertisers time through the use of automation.

As part of a walled garden, Google’s P-Max has previously been criticised for forcing advertisers to place too much blind faith in the platform, with user privacy regulations mitigating how much campaign performance data Google can share with advertisers.

While PMW recently dug a little deeper into Google’s ‘secret sauce’, providing more clarity to advertisers looking to take advantage of P-Max may help increase faith among marketers that Google Ads API is a worthwhile investment.

 

 

Source:
Performance Marketing World

