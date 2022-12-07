Going the distance during a downturn: Building brands of tomorrow

Brand equity drives resilience

Savvy marketers know that a strong brand is more change-resilient, whether it’s in the form of macroeconomic elements affecting financial growth, the increase of commodity prices amidst supply chain disruptions, or geopolitical affairs. During times like these, it may feel natural to batten down the hatches, but a competitive business landscape and leadership expectations still demand positive results despite the pressure of macroeconomic headwinds. For businesses that are thinking beyond next quarter’s results and are invested in building a long-term brand of tomorrow, a downturn presents an outsized opportunity for companies to differentiate themselves while protecting core commercial metrics like retaining a premium on price.

Maintaining pricing power

Consider this: As inflation rises, consumers, too, are tightening the purse strings and cutting down on discretionary spending. For brands, this means that retaining an existing price premiumisation becomes tantamount to defending topline growth. Research shows that brands with a strong identity are less affected by price elasticity. A study by the Harvard Business Review1 shows that “products with stronger brands tend to be more price inelastic, which makes building brand equity a good investment.” Put plainly, price sensitivity is not a byproduct of consumer behaviour that cannot be helped, but a marketing outcome that can be shaped by brand builders.

Bouncing back better

Beyond pricing, investing in brand arms businesses with bounce-back-better armour. According to research by Kantar BrandZ, robust brands that weathered the 2008 financial crisis recovered nine times faster.2 The economy will turn a corner eventually, and when it does, businesses that have carved a strong brand will be the first to regain their footing.

A balancing act: Short-term spikes vs. long-term growth

Evaluating the returns of marketing investments with a short-term lens can be myopic. Research by Nielsen, Nepa, and GfK3 to examine the role digital advertising plays in driving brand growth found that businesses are grossly undervaluing advertising if they only measure short-term outcomes. 60% of the ROI from advertising comes in the long term. That said, a perennial marketing dilemma presents itself: How can marketers achieve quantifiable short-term wins while optimising for long-term growth?

The ‘Dragon Tail Effect’4 is a framework used at Meta that makes the case for how performance advertising, coupled with brand advertising, can maximise business performance in both the short and long term. It posits that “brands need to synergistically run performance and brand campaigns in order to be successful in the longer run and drive sustainable growth.”

As illustrated above, investing in brand campaigns ensures that the baseline of sales is consistently growing over a period of time, while performance campaigns add short-term spikes, or ‘Performance Peaks,’ on top of the baseline when activated. “This leads to optimal short-term performance while sustaining and growing the underlying health of the brand in the longer term,” determines Meta.

Another study by Analytic Partners5 revealed that during a downturn, brands that doubled down on their media investment saw their incremental sales grow by 17%. Meanwhile, brands that reduced their media spending recorded an average loss of 18%. While cutting on advertising spend may save on cost in the short term, it corrodes long-term attributes like brand equity and saliency, which are much harder to regain. Companies must sustain their marketing investment even amidst an economic downturn to maintain growth while building for the future.

How is brand building changing?

Multiplicity effect in a digital landscape

Consumers of today have a plethora of touchpoints at their disposal. The advent of new technologies, coupled with shifting consumer habits, means that marketers need to meet their consumers where they are at.

For marketers, a befitting term to think about how to connect with consumers is ‘multiplicity’ — the holistic effect of experiences arising from multiple entry points, touchpoints, and channels that are optimised by machine learning. Leveraging a broad range of channels and touchpoints like short-form video, business messaging, creators, and cutting-edge technologies like AR/VR and the Metaverse is what enables brands to effectively connect with consumers. Another facet of multiplicity is interconnectivity between an ecosystem of apps. From an advertiser perspective, the ability to market to consumers through various channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook is an example of multiplicity.

Multiplicity also drives results. A study titled ‘No Silver Bullet’ by Kantar and Oxford University’s Saïd Business School finds that the campaigns that leverage and invest in a broad set of channels, including social media, are 2.6x more effective for brand outcomes.6 The study also suggests that many marketers have an opportunity to optimise their media spend as they are overinvesting in traditional channels, like TV.

A digital shift and the always-on phenomenon

Ipsos’s recent State of Connective Media report shows that the future of media looks progressively digital. Results from the study highlight that it will become increasingly expensive for brands to reach the next generation of audiences through traditional ad-supported methods like TV.

As consumers turn away from TV screens and towards mobile screens, a new ‘always-on’ shopping behaviour emerges. Gone are the days where specific pockets of time are set aside to shop — it’s now about always-on shopping and always-on experiencing. In tandem with shopping, consumers are also consuming content, all of which are opportunities for brand-building experiences. For Gen Z, this behaviour rings especially true. 72% of Gen Z social shoppers in APAC agree with the phrase “I am always browsing for shopping inspiration when spending time online.”7