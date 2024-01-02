Global chief strategy officer leaves R/GA

Tom Morton has left R/GA where he was global chief strategy officer.

He joined the IPG agency in 2016 as US head of strategy, before being promoted to chief strategy officer, US, and then to his most recent role.

Writing on LinkedIn, Morton said next he would be “writing, consulting, helping others to build bigger, better futures for businesses and brands”.

Morton started working in the US in 2011, when he joined Havas as chief strategy officer, before taking on roles at Goodby Silverstein & Partners and co:collective.

Before moving to the US he worked in the London office of TBWA\Worldwide as chief strategy officer and later took the same role at Publicis London.

On his career at R/GA, Morton said: “R/GA's purpose is to design businesses and brands for a more human future. And I think we lived up to it.

“We made a success of radical collaboration between different forms of strategy: brand, consulting, data, media, research, social and user experience."

He named clients such as Amazon, Instagram, Facebook and Uber in his post and thanked R/GA founder Bob Greenberg, former global chief strategy officer Barry Wacksman, former global chief creative officer Nick Law and former R/GA president, US, Sean Lyons for the “career-defining opportunity”.