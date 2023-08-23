Analysis Data Advertising Media The Knowledge
Maria Iu
16 hours ago

Global agency rankings: Two new entries following Pfizer result

Publicis Collective and IPG Health both entered rankings for first time in 2023.

Pfizer: working with Publicis Collective on media in US
Publicis Collective and IPG Health are new entries in Campaign’s global agency rankings after winning the review for pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, according to the latest data from Campaign Advertising Intelligence.

The rankings include new-business wins in the May-June period, with estimated net billings ranked year to date. Advertising Intelligence tracks new business on a global level and works with COMvergence on media wins and R3 on creative wins.

Media

Pfizer awarded its global media remit to Publicis Groupe, with Publicis Collective handling the US, the biggest market. This allowed the shop to join the media rankings at number four.

Other Publicis Media agencies that scooped parts of the Pfizer business include Spark Foundry and Starcom, which both boosted their billings and remained at number two and three.

OMD, however, maintained its top spot, with billings increasing by more than $70m since March-April. Wins for the Omnicom shop include the Dubai tourism ministry in the Middle East, Amart Furniture in Australia and Michael Hill Jeweller in Canada.

Interpublic’s UM and independent network Horizon Media were other new entries in the top 10 in May-June.

Creative

Interpublic was named global creative partner by Pfizer, with the business being led by IPG Health. The agency entered straight in at number one in the creative rankings.

Saatchi & Saatchi X’s win of Samsung earlier in the year meant it took fifth place.

Among the top 10, Dentsu Creative also made a huge leap, with billings up from $207.8m in March-April to $582m in the latest table, although most of its wins were confidential.

For more details on the latest new-business developments, Campaign’s global new-biz round-up will be available later this week.

A fuller version of the global agency rankings can be viewed here.

Billings from wins could appear some time after the news announcement due to the data verification process, while the figures may also be amended at a later date. Some account names were not disclosed due to client confidentiality.

