Advertising News The Knowledge
Nicola Merrifield
19 hours ago

Global agency groups Q1 2023 report card: Organic growth for most but pace slows

Organic revenues were up on the previous year at four of the 'big six' agency groups in early 2023.

Q1 2023: Mixed results as Interpublic and Dentsu reported declines

The largest holding companies produced a mixed bag of results in the first three months of 2023 as four of the global agency groups maintained growth, while two slipped into decline. All of the “big

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

4 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

5 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Improving on paying for performance

6 Improving on paying for performance

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

8 PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

10 Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

Related Articles

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another record year'
The Knowledge
Mar 23, 2023
Nicola Merrifield

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another ...

Do agency groups’ strong results prove the doubters wrong?
Feb 18, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Do agency groups’ strong results prove the doubters ...

Will agency groups continue to outperform tech companies?
The Information
Mar 29, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Will agency groups continue to outperform tech ...

Edelman global revenue up 12.8% in 2022 to $1.1 billion
Feb 15, 2023
Diana Bradley

Edelman global revenue up 12.8% in 2022 to $1.1 billion

Just Published

Inclusion at standstill: Singapore falls short on DEI and gender pay equality
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Inclusion at standstill: Singapore falls short on ...

Find out which APAC markets are making strides in bridging the inclusion and pay parity gap whilst Singapore remains stuck behind the curve.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hanks Lee, A.S. Watson Group
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hanks Lee, A.S. ...

With a proven track record of purpose-led marketing that goes beyond business numbers, Lee strives to transform Watsons into the top health and beauty brand in most of its operating markets.

Cannes Lions: The big agency winners since 2018
The Knowledge
6 hours ago
Maria Iu

Cannes Lions: The big agency winners since 2018

As the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity approaches, Campaign looks at which agencies have performed strongly in the past five years.