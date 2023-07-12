From artificial to artistic: Unleashing emotionally intelligent AI

Audiences worldwide have been hungry for relatable content. And relatability comes with emotionally strengthened communication. Today, markets are evolving with newer AIs, and brands are welcoming them with open hearts. Conversations have pivoted to believing that AI is an artist’s brush that can make everyone happy.

One of the leading examples of this thread is ‘Rain’s Charming Interruption’ featuring Zomato delivery executives dancing in the Mumbai rain, and generated by Sourabh Dhabhai, a video production manager who created the photos using Midjourney.

'Rain's Charming Interruption' by Zomato

While food lovers were awaiting their deliveries, they were served this heart-warming post that added to the brand’s affinity, just like that. This includes thoughts and comments like:

“This is what we call a campaign that connects the human cord, at last, we still have some human in us. Kudos to the team for bringing out such a thought” amongst the many that applauded the sheer humane side of shark-tanked businesses.

Another such heart-melting content piece is the popular Friends sitcom’s Indian wedding rendition, created and posted by an Instagram account entitled Imagin-AI-tion.

There have been many such memes, but what made this an endearing piece was the conviction with which it was attempted. And needless to say, the internet embraced it with open arms.

We may not expect it, but when it comes to emotionally impactful content, AI has the power to unleash a potent rendition of the same, which is authentic and highly relatable. Brands today are leveraging artificial intelligence to connect with their audiences at a deeper level. And why not? With algorithms that can analyse a significant amount of data, user behaviour, patterns and preferences, brands can understand their audiences at a more reflective level.

This knowledge enables AI to bring about heart-touching narratives that are compelling, authentic, inspiring and emotionally stirring. All of which seems so genuine that consumers form a bond with the brand, which was up until now, only a success when they were engaged with numerous social media content pieces.

Come joy, empathy, nostalgia, or inspiration; when a brand gives you relatable content, it aces every conversation. To make that conversation count, an artist must know how to use the power to its full potential. Only then call you to call it your canvas.

Ankur Garg is the ECD, Design at FCB Kinnect