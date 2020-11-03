Former Publicis Communications India CEO launches new agency

Ex-Publicis Groupe management members Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja have announced the launch of Wondrlab. The new offering serves three verticals: content, experience and digital business transformation.

Wondrlab aims to help the communications industry address the fundamental shift in human behaviour, the business landscape and client concerns through a platform lens.

Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab, said, “There has never been a better time to disrupt the communication landscape. At Wondrlab all our teams are platform first. We will work with key platforms to create hybrid teams that help clients win on these key platforms. We will also curate, partner and build martech platforms that can create meaningful experiences and become an advantage for our clients.”

Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, experience platform, Wondrlab, said, “We have completely platformised brand experiences at Wondrlab. What brands will see are productised events, shopper marketing, retail and brand activations into tech platforms. Backed by data and automation, Wondrlab’s platforms unlock new levels of efficiency to drive new sources of growth for brands.”

Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner, content platform, Wondrlab, said, “Brands now have an opportunity to make a personalised connection with their target audience, something that doesn’t happen with a one-size-fits-all approach towards platforms. Wondrlab’s key focus will be service and technology-based platforms combined with creative ideas based on data and human understanding.”

Wondrlab claims to offer brands an objective-based model in which a significant portion of the fee will be tied to the achievement of key client goals and a unique sweat model focused on helping startups scale and succeed.