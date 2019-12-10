saurabh varma

Saurabh Varma quits Publicis Groupe; Anupriya Acharya takes over as CEO, South Asia
Dec 10, 2019
Campaign India Team

In this newly created role, Acharya will be leading the entire Publicis Groupe's country agenda across India and Sri Lanka. Earlier Varma was heading Publicis communications while Acharya was in charge of Publicis media

ARC Worldwide gets shopper marketing and retail knowledge centre in India
Nov 6, 2019
Campaign India Team

The agency has appointed Khushbu Kaushal as the head of the division

Arvind Sharma steps down as Leo Burnett India CEO; Saurabh Varma named India head
Oct 29, 2013
Byravee Iyer

MUMBAI - After 30 years in the industry, Arvind Sharma, chairman and CEO for the Indian subcontinent at Leo Burnett, will step down to pursue other business interests. The agency has promoted Sauabh Varma as India CEO.

Leo Burnett launches institute to help brands better understand human behaviour
Mar 13, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Agency network Leo Burnett has launched its Institute of Behaviour in Singapore, based on the belief that understanding people's behaviour is the key to the future of communication.

Direct from Cannes: The wisdom of Michael Patrick King
Jun 22, 2012
Saurabh Varma

Leo Burnett's regional chief strategy officer explains why 'Sex and the City' author Michael Patrick King emerged as one of the main attractions of Cannes 2012.

Leo Burnett Group appoints regional chief strategy officer
May 31, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Leo Burnett Asia-Pacific has promoted Saurabh Varma to chief strategy officer for the region.

