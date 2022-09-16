Advertising Marketing
Nikita Mishra
21 hours ago

Foodpanda partners with GroupM, launches adtech solution in 11 markets

The food-delivery company will roll out a set of integrated features that include the Foodpanda app, digital marketing assets, and new partnership programmes.

(Shutterstock)

Food and grocery delivery platform Foodpanda has launched its suite of adtech and marketing solutions known as ‘Panda Ads’.

Foodpanda initially tested waters with the concept in 2021 providing brand partners with advertising opportunities, widening their reach to digital-native customers beyond traditional channels. Now with this official launch, the company will roll out a set of integrated features that include the Foodpanda app, digital marketing assets, and new partnership programmes. Through Panda Ads, Foodpanda aims to help brands increase their visibility and reach, improve sales conversion and build awareness to drive sales.

Panda Ads has been launched in 11 markets across Asia—Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Through the strategic partnership with GroupM, Foodpanda believes that clients can easily activate in-app advertising and other media assets, as well as collaborate with Foodpanda on brand partnerships and campaigns. The partnership spans seven markets—Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Toni Ruotanen, head of commerce APAC, GroupM Nexus, said: "Our partnership with Panda Ads covers an extensive region opening up expansive possibilities for our clients in the digital and mobile space to enhance their brand visibility and increase business impact. Panda Ads' innovative tech will see a great degree of personalisation and targeted advertisements, which charts the way forward in retail media."

Meanwhile, Kiranjeet Singh Purba, senior director, advertising and partnerships at Foodpanda, commented: "We are especially thrilled to kick off our Panda Ads launch with a partnership with leading agency GroupM and believe this will help their clients tap into new areas of digital marketing in Asia."

Founded in 2012, and operating in 400 cities across 11 countries, Foodpanda was recently in the news for job cuts across Southeast Asia. Though the delivery platform did not specify the number of lay-offs or restructuring in senior leadership, the Berlin-headquartered parent firm confirmed the news to the press. Delivery Hero is now chasing to be EBITDA-positive by reducing costs and moving towards profitability. In Q2 of this year, Delivery Hero posted around US$2.1 billion in revenue, a 38% jump compared to the same period in 2021.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

