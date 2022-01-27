Analysis Data News
Jamie Rossouw
18 hours ago

FMCG contributes to more than half of November’s adspend

FMCG, tech and government sectors saw significant year-on-year growth.

FMCG was the most active sector for global new business in November. Data from Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence tool showed that four of the top 10 wins were attributed to this sector alone.

November billings for FMCG reached $4.9 billion, representing 58% of the total spend for the month ($8.5 billion). It also had the most high value wins—of the 413 accounts tracked by Campaign’s data partner R3, 11 had billings of $100 millon or more and four of these were in the FMCG sector.

The biggest contributor to this spike in adspend within this sector was the $4 billion Coca-Cola pitch—WPP won the majority of the account worth $3.6 billion (90.5%) and Dentsu the remainder ($380 millon).

The two remaining high value accounts were Yili in China—WPP’s Mindshare retained the $400 millon business and also won another $400 millon account.

Technology, IT and electronics also had a strong month with total billings of $1.3 billion. The sector saw three account moves worth more than $100 millon, including the $800 millon Google pitch which was the largest.

Government was another sector with a high adspend of $268 millon with the largest billings totalling $200m by the German Federal Government.

Adspend in November 2021 was more active compared to the year before with each of the top three sectors seeing a year-on-year growth.

FMCG billings grew by almost four times from $1.3 billion in November 2020 to $4.9 billion; while adspend in the technology, IT and electronics sector nearly doubled from $720 millon to $1.3 billion.

Government billings jumped by six times in November 2021 ($268 millon) an increase of more than $200 millon compared to the $45 millon in 2020.

Media reviews created the most activity in November.

FMCG’s $4.9 billion was largely made up of media reviews with $1 billion allocated to media and $269 millon to creative. The reminder $3.6 billion was the integrated* Coca-Cola account.

Media represented 86% ($1.1 billion) of all technology, IT and electronics accounts; and accounted for 83% ($222 millon) of all Government wins in November.


Google expanded its remit with WPP

WPP helped accelerate the total billings for November—alongside the victory of Coca-Cola, it also snapped up a couple of Google accounts.

The tech giant consolidated its media accounts in 2021 with WPP’s Essence. The agency retained the $800 millon business and added two more accounts worth $100 millon each.

With a total value of $1 billion, this accounted for 75% of November’s billings in the technology, IT and electronics sector.

Meanwhile, independent agency Droga5 scored a creative win with Pinterest for $40 millon and Interpublic’s Universal McCann picked up the media account Foodpanda in Malaysia for $35 millon.

Source:
Campaign UK

