Advertising Media News
Jamie Rossouw
4 days ago

Global new-biz client spotlight: P&G and Beiersdorf push FMCG billings over $1 billion

Meanwhile retail sees year-on-year decline in new-business spend.

Procter & Gamble: FMCG company owns Head & Shoulders, Olay and Ariel brands among others

The FMCG sector was on fire in June as it became the first sector in 2022 to generate more than $1bn in billings in a single month. With a total of $1.2bn, this sector accounted for more than a quart

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Premium content is for members only. Sign in or become a member today.

Membership

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only research, including Agency Report Cards and our CMO Outlook
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
  • Front stage pass: Conference video insight sessions
  • Member-only newsletters and access to Campaign editors
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

4 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

5 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

6 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

7 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

8 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

9 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

10 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Related Articles

FMCG contributes to more than half of November’s adspend
Analysis
Jan 27, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

FMCG contributes to more than half of November’s ...

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
Aug 17, 2022
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global new business billings soar in November
Advertising
Jan 20, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new business billings soar in November

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business
Advertising
Nov 28, 2021
Jamie Rossouw

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of August 22, 2022
Digital
2 days ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of August 22, 2022

News from Google, Samsung, Accenture and more.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank
Marketing
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

A marketing leader extraordinaire, Santhanam has steered India’s largest private sector bank through the tumult of Covid, spearheading digital transformation every step of the way.

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns
Digital
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Instagrammers are concerned that their location could be made public.