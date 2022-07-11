Flare Communications brings AI technology to influencer marketing management

Flare Communications Group has launched MindDATA, an artificial intelligence-driven platform that provides real-time in-depth insights into the demographic and psychographic data of more than 120 million influential people in seconds.

The platform has 17 filtering options to provide quick solutions to influencer marketing with features such as influencer discovery, audience profile analysis, project performance tracking, ROI prediction, and a credibility scan which can screen influencers for real or ghost followers.

A vital feature of the platform is the project results prediction analysis which allows social campaigns to be monitored and improved based on campaign performance and competitor analysis. Created in Chinese language, MindDATA can be customised for markets such as mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Flare Communications Group CEO and managing director, Bastian Wong, remarked, "We are always aware and feel obliged to find better and smarter solutions to influencer engagement." She said that the engine was created to help marketers make data-driven decisions.

The company says it is not just looking to work with marketers at scale, but also looking to build long-term brand-influencer and agency-influencer partnerships.