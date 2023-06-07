FCB named global creative agency of record for Intuit Quickbooks

FCB has been named the global creative agency of record for Intuit Quickbooks following a competitive review, and has been tasked to create a global campaign that will launch within the brand’s next fiscal year, which kicks off in August, the agency shared Wednesday.

The win was the result of a multi-agency review that kicked off in January, led by the brand. TBWA and Wieden+Kennedy London were the incumbents. Wieden+Kennedy declined to re-pitch, according to sources.

Emma Armstrong, CEO of FCB New York, declined to share who else was involved.

In addition to the global brand campaign, FCB is tasked with developing a new global brand platform and strategy, as well as to create campaigns across QuickBooks’ suite of products: QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Payroll, QuickBooks Payments and QuickBooks Time.

The account will be led by FCB New York, but the team will collaborate with colleagues in London and Canada, as well as with R/GA Australia, to deploy campaigns globally. QuickBooks’ spent approximately $175 million in global advertising last year, with $52 million going to digital, according to Comvergence. The estimated global spend for Intuit is $670 million overall.

The partnership kicks off as Intuit QuickBooks aims to evolve its brand perception from strictly an online accounting software to a suite of integrated business tools that help entrepreneurs simplify operations and manage their finances and workforces.

“Running a business is an absolute dream for many, but we also know it can be a real struggle to manage cash flow, get paid and pay their employees. Our Intuit QuickBooks ecosystem helps businesses overcome these challenges, and it’s why we believe we’re well positioned to be the source of truth for small businesses around the world,” said Dan McCarthy, SVP and chief business officer at Intuit, in a press release. “We look forward to our partnership with FCB to increase awareness of the tangible ways our products help our customers succeed.”

The first campaign will run across the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.

TBWA deferred questions to the client.

This story has been updated with ad spend data from Comvergence.