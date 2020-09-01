Digital Media Analysis Opinions
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

'Facebook has played its trump card'

Facebook's motion to remove news from its platforms in Australia might seem overblown, but this battle has global implications, media experts say.

Credit: Unsplash
Credit: Unsplash

Facebook has threatened to block news altogether for Australian users of its platforms should the government's proposed news media bargaining law be passed, a shocking move that media experts say shows just how concerned the tech giant is about a regulation domino effect.

The social media network has made no secret of its opposition to Australia's proposed media law, being drawn up by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, that would require digital platforms to make changes to their business models. The draft code from the ACCC covers not only a process for negotiating payments with publishers but also several other areas the tech platforms have objected to strenuously, such as a requirement to notify news publishers about algorithm changes in advance. 

When the Australian government first announced plans to draw up the mandatory code in June, Facebook compiled a fiery 58-page response that labelled the code "unfair" and "discriminatory". At the time, it warned that news content is "highly substitutable", suggesting that it would not incur any significant impact if it were to remove news from its platforms completely.

That was not an empty threat, it transpired on Monday (August 31). In a blog post attributed to Will Easton, MD of Facebook for Australia & New Zealand, the company has said it will prevent the sharing of local and international news content on Facebook and Instagram in Australia if the law is passed.

"This is not our first choice—it is our last," Easton wrote. "But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia’s news and media sector."

Belinda Barnet, a senior lecturer in media at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, tells Campaign Asia-Pacific that this is Facebook's "trump card". That's a double entendre, because Facebook's biggest concern is that this law will inspire major markets like the US to follow suit.

"This is the biggest thing Facebook can do that would have the most impact on news outlets and on Australians," she says. "Clearly it is intolerable to them; the idea that Australia will set a global precedent and other countries might join them."

"Australia is a fairly small market, but if somewhere like the US or UK look to Australia and this legislation and decided to implement it in their own countries that might make a difference to Facebook’s business model, so it is very threatening to them," Barnet goes on.

Barnet adds that Facebook's response is more extreme than its peers, because news content is "much more important to Facebook than it is to Google". A third of Australians—equivalent to between 8 to 9 million people—get their news from Facebook. 

"That is a lot of eyeball time for advertising and a huge amount of data. Everything from political preferences to socio-economic status—all of this is reflected in the type of content you read, click on and post. That is rich data for Facebook to be giving up," Barnet says.

"They have been watching for some time while Google has been in the ring huffing and puffing," she says. "But clearly it is important for them to protest this in the biggest way they can do it." 

Google Australia's managing director Mel Silva has been publicly sparring with the Australian government over the past few months, penning several blogs that call the code "unworkable" and suggesting that Google would be forced to provide users with a "dramatically worse" experience in search and YouTube under the proposed rules.

Several commentators on social media have questioned how Facebook will practically prevent all users in Australia from sharing news. A Facebook company spokesperson said: "We’ll provide specific details soon on how we plan to remove news content on Facebook in Australia."

Other commentators have pointed out that one adverse effect of denying Australian users access to trustworthy news is that misinformation could rise to the top, especially concerning when the world continues to battle a global pandemic.

While a move of this severity could spark user outrage in Australia, Barnet believes that Facebook will use its platforms to spin the messaging in their favour.

"I suspect when they implement it they will use pop up messages telling people they can’t share news content because of the ACCC, directing anger towards the government," she suggests.

Simon Larcey, the managing director of Viztrade, which provides programmatic services to regional and independent publishers in Australia, says news publishers stand to lose the most from this threat.

"They rely on traffic to monetise their sites and with 50% less traffic, we are going to have a bad situation going to worse. All publishers benefit from free traffic flow from Facebook and Google. Any news publisher can promote their stories and link back to their sites and increase traffic. Only large publishers with huge traffic will benefit from payouts from Google and Facebook. The smaller publishers will see micro payments that will have no effect of their bottom line," he says.

"The government need to find a better way to help publishers build a sustainable model. By putting the hard word of Facebook and Google, it may cause more harm to news publishers than good," Larcey adds.

Facebook last week rolled out Facebook News, in which it pays publishers to carry their content, to five key markets including India, the UK, Germany, France and Brazil, after debuting in the US last year. In Easton's blog post, he said Facebook had hoped to bring Facebook News to Australia "but these proposals were overlooked".

While Facebook News goes some way to answering woes about the value exchange of publishing on the platform, Barnet says the Australian government's issue with the product is that "they [Facebook] want to do it on their own terms".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

8 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

9 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if Australia law goes through
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if ...

Facebook calls out 'discriminatory' Australian proposed code, says news is 'highly substitutable'
Advertising
Jun 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook calls out 'discriminatory' Australian ...

BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us
Media
May 22, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit ...

'There is too much at stake': Australia to force Facebook and Google to share ad dollars with news publishers
Digital
Apr 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

'There is too much at stake': Australia to force ...

Just Published

Unilever commits to removing fossil fuels from cleaning products
Marketing
4 hours ago
Emmet McGonagle

Unilever commits to removing fossil fuels from ...

Initiative affects Persil, Sunlight, Cif and Domestos.

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda
Advertising
4 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda

WPP CEO Mark Read's inadvertent comments have triggered a necessary debate.

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 more
Digital
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 ...

Latest government ban includes popular PubG Mobile game, Baidu, Alipay, VPNs to use TikTok apps and Chinese language learning apps.

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora struggles, Amazon's shadow looms
Digital
10 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora ...

While homegrown platforms dominate the rankings, Amazon's numbers have rapidly risen in the past year, according to an Iprice report.