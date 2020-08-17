accc

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'

In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".

Australia details how it will make tech platforms compensate news publishers
Jul 31, 2020
Matthew Miller

Australia details how it will make tech platforms compensate news publishers

A draft code released by the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) mandates a negotiation period followed by binding final-offer arbitration if negotiations fail.

Australian regulator sues Google over 'misleading' personal data collection
Jul 27, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Australian regulator sues Google over 'misleading' personal data collection

Australia's watchdog alleges that Google did not obtain explicit consent from consumers to begin to combine data sets that plumped its advertising offering—allegations the company "strongly disagrees with".

Australia gives tech platforms six months to develop misinformation code
Jun 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Australia gives tech platforms six months to develop misinformation code

They must develop a framework for how to reduce the spread of misinformation and empower internet users to make more informed decisions.

Facebook calls out 'discriminatory' Australian proposed code, says news is 'highly substitutable'
Jun 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook calls out 'discriminatory' Australian proposed code, says news is 'highly substitutable'

Both Facebook and Google have come out fighting against proposed legislation in Australia, arguing that news has minimal value to their businesses.

Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'
Jun 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'

Google's Australia head calls out 'inaccurate claims' about the value of news content to the search giant's bottom line.

