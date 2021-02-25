Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
20 hours ago

Facebook bans Myanmar military and ads from military-linked companies

This just-announced move not only bans military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram but also prohibits ads from military-linked commercial entities.

The three-finger gesture has become a symbol of protest in Myanmar.(Shutterstock)
The three-finger gesture has become a symbol of protest in Myanmar.(Shutterstock)

Facebook has banned the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) from Facebook and Instagram with immediate effect. This includes military-controlled state and media entities, as well as ads from military-linked commercial entities.

The tech platform continues to treat the situation in Myanmar as an emergency and remains focused on the safety of the community, and the people of Myanmar more broadly, it announced. It used the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar’s 2019 report, on the economic interests of the Tatmadaw, as the basis to guide these efforts, along with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

These bans will remain in effect indefinitely, the company said.

The Tatmadaw’s history of on-platform content and behavior violations led to Facebook repeatedly enforcing its policies to protect the community, Facebook disclosed. The company cited, "Ongoing violations by the military and military-linked accounts and Pages since the February 1 coup, including efforts to reconstitute networks of coordinated inauthentic behavior that we previously removed, and content that violates our violence and incitement and coordinating harm policies, which we removed".

This action builds on the steps the platform has taken recently to prevent the Tatmadaw from abusing the platform. These include banning 20 military-linked individuals and organisations in 2018, including commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing, for their role in severe human rights violations; and removing at least six coordinated inauthentic behavior networks run by the Tatmadaw from 2018 to 2020.

Since the coup, Facebook has disabled the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page, and MRTV and MRTV Live Pages for continuing to violate its policies, which prohibit coordinating harm and incitement to violence. The network has also reduced the distribution of content on at least 23 pages and profiles controlled and/or operated by the Tatmadaw so fewer people see them, it revealed. 

This ban does not cover government ministries and agencies engaged in the provision of essential public services. This includes the Ministry of Health and Sport, and the Ministry of Education.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

10 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

Related Articles

Facebook removes 3 networks interfering in US, Myanmar politics
Digital
Oct 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook removes 3 networks interfering in US, ...

The North Face returns to Facebook with inclusive outdoors push
Advertising
Oct 18, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

The North Face returns to Facebook with inclusive ...

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
Digital
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia

Instagram audience overtakes that of Facebook on big brand pages
Media
Feb 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Instagram audience overtakes that of Facebook on ...

Just Published

After much debate, Australia's Parliament passes news media code
Media
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

After much debate, Australia's Parliament passes ...

Days after Facebook pulled the plug on News in the country, The Treasury Laws Amendment (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code) Bill 2021 passed after a series of amendments.

How FMCG giants defied Covid downturn to up marketing spend in 2020
Marketing
12 hours ago
Maria Iu

How FMCG giants defied Covid downturn to up ...

Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, RB, P&G and Diageo all boosted investment.

WPP, Publicis and Unilever back industry-wide plan to get to zero carbon by 2030
Advertising
12 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

WPP, Publicis and Unilever back industry-wide plan ...

In the UK, AA, ISBA and IPA-headed Ad Net Zero held its first supporters' meeting.

Indian media industry bodies face-off against Google, government
News
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Indian media industry bodies face-off against ...

While the Indian Newspaper Society is demanding a greater share of ad revenues from Google, the IAMAI is upset with looming regulation for video streamers.