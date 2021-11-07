Eyeota acquired by Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Singapore-based data-transformation company Eyeota, along with US-based NetWise, a specialist in B2B marketing data.

The company said the purchases will extend its position in the B2B online marketing value chain and build upon its Audience Solutions business by adding global scale. The acquisitions will make it easier for marketers to combine offline and online data to enable personalized B2B marketing and activation, Dun & Bradstreet stated.

“Eyeota’s expansive global data onboarding and activation capabilities are underpinned by our commitment to delivering audience solutions at scale, and we are proud of the work we have accomplished to develop one of the most powerful, agile and interoperable frameworks for delivering addressable data in a privacy-conscious era,” Kristina Prokop, CEO of Eyeota, said in a release. “By combining forces with Dun & Bradstreet and NetWise, we will be able to offer a more holistic B2B audience platform to our clients, leveraging a powerful combination of data, technology and insights that help clients better target and engage audiences across global markets and digital channels.”

“This is a fast-paced, growing market and we are seizing the opportunity to expand our role as the global provider of trusted data that fuels a more expansive set of B2B marketing and sales solutions," said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Dun & Bradstreet. “With the addition of these two complementary companies, we will be doubling down on our Audience Solutions business, which has grown over 40% year-to-date.”

Once the acquisitions are completed, Dun & Bradstreet will offer clients the ability to link professional contact data to consumer data for higher digital match rates, and an international ecosystem of digital activation platforms and global data, according to Dun & Bradstreet.

The Eyeota transaction is in the process of closing, and the NetWise transaction is expected to close in the next month, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details of the transactions will be disclosed later, the company said.