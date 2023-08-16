News Advertising Marketing
Ex-MullenLowe Lintas Group heads Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon launch new agency: Curativity

The venture will serve a host of clients including Pfizer, Tata Consumer Products, and PhonePe.

Amer Jaleel (left) and Virat Tandon.
Amer Jaleel, former group chief creative officer and chairperson, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, have announced the launch of Curativity.
 
The duo took to social media to announce this venture. 
 

According to Tandon's post, the demand for new creative skills has increased due to the emergence of new digital publishing platforms, which has led to the launch of the agency.
 
Along with Jaleel and Tandon, the founding members team includes Pankaj Sharma, who is designated as chief technology officer.
 
Tandon joined Lowe in 2004 from Contract Advertising. He has also worked with Grey and Rediffusion. Jaleel had been with Lowe since 2002, prior to which he had stints with Bates and Mudra.
