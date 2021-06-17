News
Diana Bradley
19 hours ago

Evian capitalises on Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub

The football star made it clear he is not a fan of the soft drink at a Monday press conference.

Soda-less Cristiano Ronaldo talks with the media at Euro 2020. (Getty Images).
Soda-less Cristiano Ronaldo talks with the media at Euro 2020. (Getty Images).

At least one water brand was paying attention when Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles that had been placed in front of him at a press conference and instead held up a bottle of water shouting "agua" in Portuguese.

"Couldn't have said it better ourselves!" Evian tweeted, along with a clip of the incident that occurred at a Monday Euro 2020 press event.

The famously health-conscious Portugal and Juventus star’s avoidance of the soda coincided with a $4 billion drop in the market value of Coca-Cola, according to ESPN.

The World Health Organization also backed Ronaldo in a tweet on Thursday, using his move as a way to educate Twitter followers about how to stay healthy and fit.

Ronaldo’s action may have inspired other players to express their opinion about brand placements at pressers. On Tuesday, France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him. For Pogba, a Muslim, alcohol is forbidden. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list

Related Articles

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign
Advertising
Feb 2, 2021
Ad Nut

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign

Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push
Digital
Mar 10, 2021
Emmet McGonagle

Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review
Advertising
Dec 10, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and ...

Coca-Cola signs up Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi for Christmas ad
Marketing
Sep 15, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Coca-Cola signs up Jojo Rabbit director Taika ...

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
10 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.