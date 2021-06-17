Evian capitalises on Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub

At least one water brand was paying attention when Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles that had been placed in front of him at a press conference and instead held up a bottle of water shouting "agua" in Portuguese.

"Couldn't have said it better ourselves!" Evian tweeted, along with a clip of the incident that occurred at a Monday Euro 2020 press event.

The famously health-conscious Portugal and Juventus star’s avoidance of the soda coincided with a $4 billion drop in the market value of Coca-Cola, according to ESPN.

The World Health Organization also backed Ronaldo in a tweet on Thursday, using his move as a way to educate Twitter followers about how to stay healthy and fit.

There is more you can do ��https://t.co/60b3xRjMEB #BeatNCDs pic.twitter.com/qMXLh5HFOk — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo’s action may have inspired other players to express their opinion about brand placements at pressers. On Tuesday, France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him. For Pogba, a Muslim, alcohol is forbidden.