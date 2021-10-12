Event Marketing Awards 2022 opens for entries

Campaign is delighted to open entries for the Event Marketing Awards 2022, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.
Now in its sixth year, Event Marketing Awards recognises companies that applied best practices to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific—be they live face-to-face physical events, virtual, or hybrid.
As such, new campaign and agency categories have been added this year:
New campaign categories:
- Best Engaging Event
- Best Hybrid Event
- Best Live Streaming Experience
New agency/supplier categories:
- Best Event Organiser
- Best Event Product/Service
Enter now to have your work recognised at the most prestigious awards programme for event marketing in Asia-Pacific. Winners will be announced in late March.
Important dates:
Early Bird Deadline: Wed, 1 Dec 2021
Entry Deadline: Thu, 13 Jan 2022
Late Entry Deadline: Thu, 27 Jan 2022
Shortlists Announcement: Wed, 9 Mar 2022
To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the awards team.
Awards Enquiry
[email protected]
Zamir Khan
Head of Awards Events
[email protected]
Partnerships
Gareth Scott
Commercial Director
[email protected]