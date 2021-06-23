PR News
Arvind Hickman
23 hours ago

Edelman wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Asics campaign

Edelman has won a Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions Festival for its work on the Asics Eternal Run campaign.

Edelman wins Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Asics campaign

The agency won the prize in the Entertainment Lions for Sport with a campaign that challenges the concept of a traditional race by removing the finish line and urging participants to run against nobody but themselves.

Edelman has made it on to 14 shortlists and one bronze as the creative agency entrant across five Lions categories. It has also made 20 shortlists as the partner/PR agency.

The Grand Prix is a rare accolade for a PR agency that is responsible for idea creation, execution and PR. 

It follows a strategy to build its “earned creative” capabilities in recent years. Globally, Edelman has 1,700 people in data and analytics, digital, creative and planning.

“Winning an Edelman Grand Prix feels tremendously special. This is an endorsement of our approach to harnessing trust and by inspiring brand action. We believe that trust drives growth for our clients. Trust can’t be paid for; it needs to be earned,” Edelman global CEO Richard Edelman said.

Edelman chief creative officer Judy John said: “For Edelman it proves that our continued investment in creativity and integration are paying off. We are so proud to have brave clients who want non-traditional ideas that earn attention. Thanks to the ASIC1S team, our team at Edelman led creatively by Mattias Ronge and Stefan Ronge, who have been gamechangers for Edelman, for achieving this trailblazing achievement.”

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

 

Source:
PRWeek

