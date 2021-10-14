Media News
Ebiquity launches in India

Sandeep Srivastava moves from Accenture to become new managing director.

Media management consultancy Ebiquity has announced its launch in India with an office in Gurgaon and has appointed Sandeep Srivastava as the managing director.

FirmDecisions, Ebiquity's contract compliance specialist unit, has had an office in Mumbai since 2017.

Srivastava will be responsible for the company’s growth and expansion in the market. He will also help clients gain greater transparency and accountability of their media investments. Prior to the move he was senior manager at Accenture Media Management.

Nick Waters, group chief executive officer, Ebiquity said: "I am delighted that Ebiquity is now entering India, following the successful launch of Firm Decisions several years ago. India is one of the most exciting and complex media markets in the world with a strong track record of growth over the past 20 years, and many years of high growth ahead. We see a tremendous opportunity to help our clients eliminate waste and create value from their media investments to achieve better business outcomes."

Srivastava said: "I'm excited to join Ebiquity at a time when our industry needs greater accountability of marketing investments, especially in digital media. I truly believe that Ebiquity provides world-class services that enable advertisers to maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of their media investments, as digital enters a new era."

With over two decades of experience, he has also worked with companies like OMD MudraMax, Initiative, Carat and Madison Communications. 

 
Source:
Campaign India

