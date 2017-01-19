managing director

Ebiquity launches in India
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Sandeep Srivastava moves from Accenture to become new managing director.

Publicis One names MD for Japan
Jan 19, 2017
David Blecken

The company’s integrated agency model makes a lot of sense, but is likely to prove challenging in practice. In Japan, the task of unification now falls on Floriane Tripolino.

Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai names managing director
May 26, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Wieden+Kennedy has named Bryan Tilson as managing director, more than a year after Beats by Dre lured former MD Jason White away and left a management-by-committee approach in place for the agency.

Blue Marlin promotes creative director to MD of Sydney
Oct 26, 2012
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - Brand design agency Blue Marlin has promoted Ian Catling from his role as Asia-Pacific creative director to managing director of the agency's Sydney office.

Adconion Media Group appoints Asia-Pacific managing director for smartclip
Oct 22, 2012
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY - Adconian Media Group has tasked Sam Smith (pictured) to lead its multiscreen video and brand advertising platform arm smartclip as managing director.

Futurebrand Australia appoints new MD
Jul 4, 2012
Staff Reporters

MELBOURNE - Colin Jowell joins brand consultancy Futurebrand Australia on 1 October as managing director from his current role as head of strategy at M&C Saatchi Australia.

