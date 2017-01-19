managing director
Ebiquity launches in India
Sandeep Srivastava moves from Accenture to become new managing director.
Publicis One names MD for Japan
The company’s integrated agency model makes a lot of sense, but is likely to prove challenging in practice. In Japan, the task of unification now falls on Floriane Tripolino.
Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai names managing director
SHANGHAI - Wieden+Kennedy has named Bryan Tilson as managing director, more than a year after Beats by Dre lured former MD Jason White away and left a management-by-committee approach in place for the agency.
Blue Marlin promotes creative director to MD of Sydney
AUSTRALIA - Brand design agency Blue Marlin has promoted Ian Catling from his role as Asia-Pacific creative director to managing director of the agency's Sydney office.
Adconion Media Group appoints Asia-Pacific managing director for smartclip
SYDNEY - Adconian Media Group has tasked Sam Smith (pictured) to lead its multiscreen video and brand advertising platform arm smartclip as managing director.
Futurebrand Australia appoints new MD
MELBOURNE - Colin Jowell joins brand consultancy Futurebrand Australia on 1 October as managing director from his current role as head of strategy at M&C Saatchi Australia.
