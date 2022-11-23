Don’t see any major slowdown hampering the industry: Yannick Bolloré

Yannick Bolloré, chairperson, Vivendi, and CEO and chairperson, Havas Group, was in Mumbai on 21 and 22 November to meet with the team as well as clients. Campaign India caught up with him to learn more about his visit in which he revealed he was meeting the head of an agency he plans to acquire in the country, and a lot more.

Edited excerpts:

What's on the India agenda? You last visited three years ago when the team was very different.

It’s my first visit to Mumbai and I’m glad I’m here. Previously, I’ve always visited New Delhi.

The agency has developed a lot from when I last came to India. We’ve grown from a 250-member team to now one that’s over 1,200.

So far, I've met with the team members, and I'm glad I did because they bring a lot of energy. We had an event on Monday (21 November) which was visited by loads of clients. On Tuesday (22 November), I had an interesting breakfast with Pradeep Bakshi, the CEO of Voltas. After this chat, I'll be meeting with an agency over lunch, which we’re trying to acquire.

How close are you to completing this deal? Can you reveal details about this agency?

We can’t disclose that yet.