Marketing News
Charlotte Rawlings
Jan 29, 2023

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with immersive experience

The event will take place in London between 12 and 21 May.

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with immersive experience

Walt Disney Company has unveiled an immersive experience to celebrate its 100-year anniversary.

Aimed at young adults, “Wonder of Friendship: The Experience” will open in London from 12 to 21 May at 180 The Strand.

It invites groups of friends to venture through 1,000 square metres of various installations inspired by Disney classics like Alice in WonderlandThe Lion KingMickey & Friends and Lilo & Stitch.

Guests will begin the experience by falling down the rabbit hole into the topsy-turvy Garden of Mystery, inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Disney fans will walk among towering flowers, bread-and-butterflies, and the Queen’s Card Guards into a haze-filled maze.

If they have managed to keep their heads, visitors can experience the tropical scenes of Lilo & Stitch’s Ohana Bay by taking a stroll down Lilo’s memory lane and hopping on a surfboard.

Later, guests can explore The Lion King’s jungle-themed, Orchestral Oasis room, complete with famous Disney friends Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Finally, visitors can find themselves hanging out with life-sized statues of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto in the Mickey & Friends Wonderverse room.

Motion sensors are triggered when guests interact with the characters, sparking each character’s unique live art animation on one of the giant LED screens within the room.

Guests will also be able to visit various retail pop-ups including an experience powered by Creator Studio, where they can create an original piece of clothing using augmented reality technology.

Throughout the experience, Disney fans are encouraged to use Snapchat’s AR filters, which can bring Disney characters to life, by scanning QR codes in each exhibition room.

As groups of friends finish the experience, they will find out which Disney friendships they share, with a "Disney Wonder of Friendship" printout.

The experience was produced in partnership with Haygarth.

Early ticket access is available to H&M members in the UK and France for two weeks from 25 January to 8 February.

Tickets for London, Paris and Berlin will go on general release on 9 February 2023 at £17.50 per person.

“Throughout our one hundred years, Disney stories have shown the importance of friendship and appreciating the differences in others, so we couldn’t think of a better theme to celebrate our milestone anniversary,” Sarah Fox, vice-president of marketing and comms at Disney Consumer Products, EMEA, said.

“From Alice in Wonderland’s flower walkway to Lilo & Stitch’s photo frame opportunity, there’ll be plenty of social media moments to share with your best friends and relive for years to come.”

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix
Dec 15, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix

‘Uniquely suited:’ Breaking down Disney’s comms on Bob Iger’s return
Nov 22, 2022
Ewan Larkin

‘Uniquely suited:’ Breaking down Disney’s comms on ...

What Netflix and Disney+ ad-supported tiers mean for the TV ad world
Nov 1, 2022
Matthew Keegan

What Netflix and Disney+ ad-supported tiers mean ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.