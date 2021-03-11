Dentsu Malaysia to merge Lemonade into Isobar

Dentsu Malaysia (formerly Dentsu Aegis Network) is merging Lemonade into Isobar. Lemonade’s influencer marketing and social commerce offerings will now reside within Isobar, which will become the network’s go-to-market brand.

Lemonade’s managing director, Ruhana DaSilva, will lead the expanded Isobar team and report to Kien Eng Tan, CEO of Dentsu Malaysia, who was appointed to the role in February this year. DaSilva brings a decade’s experience in the digital market, with previous experience in SaaS, hedge funds, and capital markets. Over the last five years at Dentsu, she has signed partnerships with Spotify, NBA, Estée Lauder Companies and Abbott. She has been recognised by Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women Leading Change awards.

As customer requirements have shifted, the aim of this merger, said Tan, is for clients to have easier access to creative solutions that are driven by everything from building meaningful brands, driving platform experiences, innovating products and services, and transformation consulting.

DaSilva said: "From scaling a team with a variety of clients and partners from sports and entertainment, health and beauty, and more. This represents a meaningful milestone for our teams, and partners as we look ahead to forge the way for the new virtual economy."