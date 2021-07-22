Dentsu Malaysia gives Kunal Roy creative CEO role

Dentsu Malaysia has appointed Kunal Roy, formerly chief strategy officer at Publicis Groupe in Malaysia, to fill a newly created role as CEO of Dentsu's creative service line.

He joins Kien Eng Tan, who jumped from Publicis to Dentsu as Malaysia CEO earlier this year.

Roy will, according to the company, initiate a transformation of Dentsu Malaysia’s creative service line in tandem with Dentsu International’s brand evolution and simplified business model, developing a "modern creativity offering" underpinned by a new delivery model called 'AOR on demand'.

In addition to Publicis agencies Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, Roy also has experience with Cheil, Ogilvy, BBDO and TBWA.

"We have ambitious plans for Dentsu Malaysia as a creative powerhouse, and I'm thrilled to have Kunal's award-winning strategic and creative experience on board," Tan said.

Roy praised Dentsu’s heritage and forward-thinking culture, which "along with the dynamic talent in Malaysia will only propel me further to bring together meaningful creative solutions to augment our clients’ businesses and make their brands magnets".

Earlier this week, Dentsu International appointed Fred Levron as global chief creative officer.