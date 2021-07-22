Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Dentsu Malaysia gives Kunal Roy creative CEO role

The former Publicis Groupe chief strategy officer will work with fellow Publicis alum Kien Eng Tan, who joined Dentsu as Malaysia CEO in February.

Kunal Roy
Kunal Roy

Dentsu Malaysia has appointed Kunal Roy, formerly chief strategy officer at Publicis Groupe in Malaysia, to fill a newly created role as CEO of Dentsu's creative service line.

He joins Kien Eng Tan, who jumped from Publicis to Dentsu as Malaysia CEO earlier this year.

Roy will, according to the company, initiate a transformation of Dentsu Malaysia’s creative service line in tandem with Dentsu International’s brand evolution and simplified business model, developing a "modern creativity offering" underpinned by a new delivery model called 'AOR on demand'.

In addition to Publicis agencies Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, Roy also has experience with Cheil, Ogilvy, BBDO and TBWA.

"We have ambitious plans for Dentsu Malaysia as a creative powerhouse, and I'm thrilled to have Kunal's award-winning strategic and creative experience on board," Tan said.

Roy praised Dentsu’s heritage and forward-thinking culture, which "along with the dynamic talent in Malaysia will only propel me further to bring together meaningful creative solutions to augment our clients’ businesses and make their brands magnets".

Earlier this week, Dentsu International appointed Fred Levron as global chief creative officer.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

3 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

4 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

5 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Mindshare names APAC CEO

7 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

9 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

10 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Related Articles

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
Feb 5, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Dentsu Aegis partners with Spotify in Malaysia
Digital
Sep 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis partners with Spotify in Malaysia

PHD takes over Ikea media in three SEA markets
Media
May 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

PHD takes over Ikea media in three SEA markets

Dentsu names global chief creative officer
Advertising
4 days ago
Matthew Miller

Dentsu names global chief creative officer

Just Published