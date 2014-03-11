kunal roy

Dentsu Malaysia gives Kunal Roy creative CEO role
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Malaysia gives Kunal Roy creative CEO role

The former Publicis Groupe chief strategy officer will work with fellow Publicis alum Kien Eng Tan, who joined Dentsu as Malaysia CEO in February.

Project: WorldWide adds Kunal Roy to APAC team
Mar 11, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Project: WorldWide adds Kunal Roy to APAC team

SINGAPORE - Following on its February announcement of expanding shopper marketing efforts in Asia, independent agency, Project: Worldwide, is putting Kunal Roy on the job as strategy and planning director, effective immediately.

