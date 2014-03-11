Search
1 day ago
Dentsu Malaysia gives Kunal Roy creative CEO role
The former Publicis Groupe chief strategy officer will work with fellow Publicis alum Kien Eng Tan, who joined Dentsu as Malaysia CEO in February.
Mar 11, 2014
Project: WorldWide adds Kunal Roy to APAC team
SINGAPORE - Following on its February announcement of expanding shopper marketing efforts in Asia, independent agency, Project: Worldwide, is putting Kunal Roy on the job as strategy and planning director, effective immediately.
