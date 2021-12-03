Dentsu launches Merkle in Taiwan

Dentsu International is expanding its customer experience management service in APAC by launching Merkle in Taiwan. The network has appointed Carrie Tsai, current iProspect Taiwan CEO, as Merkle Taiwan CEO in a dual role.

Boice Lin, former SVP of global partnerships global business development at Appier, is appointed as general manager of Merkle Taiwan. In addition, Merkle Taiwan has hired Rasmus Yu Limschou, an agile consultant relocating from Merkle Nordics (Europe), to support the growth of Merkle Taiwan in pre-sale and project management.

As part of its plan for Merkle Taiwan, Dentsu has also appointed Tony Wang, formerly of Nielsen and Comscore who also led a startup in Hong Kong, as client lead at Merkle Taiwan. Harvey Chen, previously CTO for a big data start-up company has been named executive director for data intelligence and Jason Kang, former lead solution architect of iProspect Taiwan, will lead the delivery team.

The solutions offered by Merkle Taiwan include data transformation, digital transformation and CXM transformation. “We have built a team of global talents who hold entrepreneur experience," said Tsai, CEO of Merkle Taiwan. "Our vision for Merkle Taiwan will be to focus on data transformation, digital transformation and CXM transformation, and it will integrate with Dentsu's other offerings and change the value chain.”