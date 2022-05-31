Dentsu appoints agency to handle commercial rights

UK-based sponsorship and talent agency Entourage Sport & Entertainment will begin by dealing with advertising and PR agency group Dentsu’s upcoming sporting events before moving onto other sectors, securing commercial and sponsorship opportunities with brands and managing their activation.

Dentsu referred to the partnership as a “monumental long-term deal”, which it said is the “first of its kind”.

Mark Cowan, chief executive of Entourage Sport & Entertainment, said: “Aligning Entourage with Dentsu is a big statement of intent for what we are planning to achieve across the global sporting landscape, and we look forward to working with the team.

“Properties like Copa América are a natural fit for us, having several years of expertise in the local market and with international tournaments.”

Entourage describes itself as a “specialist in the negotiation of sport and entertainment sponsorship”. Previously, it has worked with Heineken, Emirates Airline, Visa, and FIFA.