DDB Sydney gets CEO from McCann London

Sheryl Marjoram is leaving McCann London, where she has been chief executive since 2019, to return to her home country of Australia, to become chief executive of DDB Sydney. She will leave McCann at the end of 2021.

Omnicom-owned DDB said Marjoram’s role will span the breadth of DDB Group agencies operating in the Sydney market, including creative agency DDB, digital agency Tribal, customer and data shop Track, PR agency Mango, and healthcare specialist DDB Remedy.

Marjoram has spent two decades in the UK. She joined Interpublic-owned McCann in 2017 as managing director, from Saatchi & Saatchi, where she had been managing partner. Two years later, when Alex Lubar was promoted to president of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific, Marjoram took up the CEO role.

Under Marjoram’s leadership, McCann has won business including Just Eat Takeaway’s consolidated creative account, after the agency won the Just Eat account shortly before she succeeded Lubar.

In the challenging year of 2020, McCann outperformed most of its larger rivals, with a drop in billings of only 5%. It has picked up awards including three golds, two silvers and six bronzes at this year’s Cannes Lions – the joint second-largest total number of awards for any UK agency – while its client Microsoft was also named Creative Marketer of the Year.

Marjoram said: “It has been a once-in-a-lifetime honour to navigate the infinite responsibilities and considerations that come with running a business during the pandemic. I am so very grateful to all those who, throughout my time, have trusted me, influenced me, inspired me, supported me, taught me, and brought the best out of me.”

Looking ahead to her new role in Sydney, she said: “This new position demonstrates DDB’s deep confidence in the role brand will play in continuing to propel businesses forward. I’m looking forward to playing a part in that, alongside the wonderful people across DDB Group. I plan to get a proper nap on the plane because when I land, it’s game on.”

Andrew Little, chief executive and president of DDB Australia and New Zealand, said: “I am blown away by the calibre of talent and energy Sheryl brings to this role. She is a force of nature and world-class operator who will drive collaboration across the entirety of DDB Group Sydney, and give her all to our people, our work, and our clients.”

Marjoram will work another Australian who has recently returned from the UK agency sector. Stephen De Wolf, formerly chief creative officer of BBH London, was appointed national chief creative officer of DDB in Australia earlier this month.

Mark Lund, president of Europe and UK at McCann Worldgroup, said: “Sheryl has brought rare passion and energy to McCann Worldgroup both in the UK and the region. We’ll miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her homecoming.”