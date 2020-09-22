Media PR News
Danny Rogers
5 hours ago

David Henderson is WPP's first global corporate affairs chief

Former partner with Finsbury Glover Hering tasked with establishing a new global unit for this function.

David Henderson is WPP's first global corporate affairs chief

WPP has this month poached David Henderson from Finsbury Glover Hering, the financial and corporate consultancy it owns, with a remit to establish a global corporate affairs group at the firm.

Henderson has been a partner at Roland Rudd-led Finsbury since 2012, having previously been the UK Prime Minister’s head of research and information from 2007 to 2011. Before that he held senior roles in the Australian government. During his time at Finsbury he was seconded to its client KPMG as its global head of corporate affairs, a role that was subsequently taken by Jane Lawrie.

An international crisis management specialist, Henderson is now charged with developing policy on issues affecting WPP’s overall organisation and brand. There will be a major focus on public affairs – with Henderson leading WPP’s relationships with governments and industry bodies – and on the group’s sustainability agenda, charitable efforts and industry partnerships. 

The remit will also span internal and external communications. It is understood WPP’s longstanding chief communications officer, Chris Wade, will report to Henderson alongside other specialists in policy and CSR.

Mark Read, WPP’s chief executive, told PRWeek: “I’m looking forward to working with David on further strengthening WPP’s reputation and on ensuring that we live up to our purpose and our responsibilities to our people, clients and communities. His wealth of experience across the corporate and public sector will be invaluable to helping us to achieve this and to navigate an increasingly complex environment.” 

London-headquartered WPP employs more than 100,000 people across 112 countries with revenues in excess of £10bn per year. Read took the helm two years ago after Sir Martin Sorrell’s acrimonious departure and has spend the last two years slimming down the group and trying to change its culture. Now he wants a bolstered reputational function at its heart.

Henderson said: "If the world is to solve many of its most pressing problems, we will need the power of creativity. WPP is the world leader in this field and so I am thrilled to be joining its corporate centre and to working closely with its operating companies in this new role."

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

7 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

8 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

9 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Related Articles

LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate PR AOR
PR
Aug 25, 2020
Diana Bradley

LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate ...

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Advertising
Aug 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better ...

WPP to end salary sacrifice for top agency executives
Advertising
Jul 16, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP to end salary sacrifice for top agency executives

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as ...

Just Published

Deliveroo reviews global ad account after shift in marketing team
Marketing
4 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Deliveroo reviews global ad account after shift in ...

Thea Rogers has taken over from Inés Ures to lead marketing.

Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact
Digital
12 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact

Korean carmaker pledges to strengthen its commitment to sustainable mobility and engage with millennial and Gen Z innovators.

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

Council to provide recommendations to TikTok on content-moderation policies and how to address issues such as misinformation and minor safety within Asia-Pacific.

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto ...

Special Group Australia unites the stars of Star Wars and Star Trek as Uber Eats takes the agency's 'Tonight I'll be eating' platform to North America.