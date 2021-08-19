Advertising Digital News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

David Droga becomes CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Interactive

Droga5 founder takes over as Brian Whipple retires.

Accenture Interactive: Droga will take up new role on 1 September
Accenture Interactive: Droga will take up new role on 1 September

Accenture Interactive has appointed David Droga as its new CEO and creative chairman.

Droga, the founder and current chairman of Droga5, which was acquired by Accenture in 2019, will officially take up the position on 1 September.

He will succeed Brian Whipple, who recently announced his retirement. Whipple has led Accenture Interactive for the past 10 years. 

Since Accenture's acquisition of Droga5, the companies have developed brand experiences for Amazon, Kimberley Clark and lululemon.

Under Droga’s leadership, Droga5 has won a slew of accolades, including Agency of the Decade titles – while Droga5 London was named Independent Agency of the Year for 2018 by Campaign. Droga himself is the most awarded creative at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to date.

Droga said: “Accenture Interactive has rapidly become the leading digital powerhouse at the intersection of data, creativity and technology. As the world seeks to build back better, Interactive will continue to play a critical role in creating 360° value for our clients. I look forward to putting further emphasis on our creative excellence, coupling it with our world-class ingenuity and proven expertise in Interactive and experiences.”

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, added: “At a time when our clients are led by purpose, brand and the transformation of experience, David’s global perspective and unmatched creative track record allows us to help clients unlock business and human outcomes in unprecedented ways.”

Source:
Campaign UK

