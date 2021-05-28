Advertising News
May 28, 2021

D&AD: Clemenger BBDO and Dentsu win Yellow Pencils

APAC work did not win any of the three Black Pencils given out worldwide, as the organisation announced its second and final slate of winners for the year.

'Voice of racism'
Following its first winner announcement Wednesday night in London (see "'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils"), D&AD revealed the winners in its Design, Culture and Impact categories, as well as the Black Pencil winners, on Thursday night.

APAC work did not earn any Black Pencils, of which three were bestowed worldwide.

The region's yield of Yellow Pencils increased by three to seven overall. The additional yellow winners are:

  • Chemical Industry Press for 'Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters’ in the Book Design category.
  • Dentsu Tokyo for ’47 Internship’ on behalf of En-courage in the Branding category.
  • Clemenger BBDO Wellington / Clemenger BBDO New Zealand for ‘Voice of Racism’ on behalf of the New Zealand Human Rights Commission in the Digital Design category.

Scroll down for a complete list of the APAC winners and see the D&AD website for details on all shortlisted entries and winners.

The second batch of categories yielded 19 Yellow, 58 Graphite, 149 Wood and five Future Impact Pencils, bringing the total for the year to 664: three Black, 63 Yellow, 190 Graphite, 390 Wood, two Side Hustle, five Future Impact, nine Next and two Collaborative Pencils.

Black Pencil winners:

  • '#wombstories' by AMV BBDO
  • 'True' by McCann New York
  • 'Boards of Change' by FCB Chicago

Company winners

  • AMV BBDO: Advertising agency of the year
  • Collins: Design agency of the year
  • Division: Production company of the year
  • Apple: Client of the year
  • DDB Worldwide: Network of the Year

President’s Award:

  • Kim Gehrig, Director at Somesuch

Top-ranking advertising agencies:

  • AMV BBDO
  • Publicis Italia
  • Africa

Top-ranking design companies:

  • Collins
  • John Knowles Ritchie
  • Superunion

Top-ranking production companies:

  • Division
  • Somesuch London
  • Stink Films

Top-ranking clients:

  • Apple
  • Essity
  • Academy

Most Pencils by market:

  • US (208)
  • UK (137)
  • Brazil (36) 

Pencils by market, APAC:

  • Australia (22)
  • China (20)
  • New Zealand (16)
  • Japan (15)
  • India (9)
  • Singapore (7)
  • Taiwan (7)
  • Hong Kong (5)
  • Thailand (3)
  • Macao (1)
  • Pakistan (1)

Complete list of APAC Pencil winners:

Yellow Pencils
Title Entrant Category Subcategory Client Market
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Direct Innovation The Royal Australian Mint Australia
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Experiential Community The Royal Australian Mint Australia
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Media Direct The Royal Australian Mint Australia
Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters Chemical Industry Press Book Design Culture, Art & Design Books Chemical Industry Press China
47 Internship Dentsu Tokyo Branding Motion En-courage Japan
Voice of Racism Clemenger BBDO Wellington Digital Design Immersive Experiences New Zealand Human Rights Commission New Zealand
The Baby That Changed HIV DDB Group New Zealand PR B2C New Zealand Aids Foundation New Zealand
Graphite Pencils
Title Entrant Category Subcategory Client Market
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Direct Press & Outdoor The Royal Australian Mint Australia
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Direct Product & Service The Royal Australian Mint Australia
Story Espresso For The People Graphic Design Applied Print Graphics Story Espresso Australia
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Impact Initiatives / Nonprofits The Royal Australian Mint Australia
PLAY NZ TBWA Sydney PR Entertainment Tourism New Zealand Australia
Story Espresso For The People Writing for Design Storytelling Story Espresso Australia
Hong Hun Hun's Poster Collection Day Day Up Design Consultancy Book Design Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Day Day Up Design Consultancy China
Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign Koikreative Digital Websites SKP-S China
Architect Tadao Ando LiaoDesign Graphic Design Posters CITIC Press Group China
The Artist Ogilvy Mumbai Casting Film ITC India
Ariel #ShareTheLoad Long Term BBDO India Impact Sustained Solution Procter and Gamble India India
Pooja Didi Taproot Dentsu Sound Design & Use of Music Original Composition Facebook India
Save Our Sentinels Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Sound Design & Use of Music Original Composition Jimmy Nelson Foundation India
The Future Isn't Waiting Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Casting Street Casting Nike Japan
Package of High-Quality Rice Design Design Packaging Design Rebrand Seki Farm Japan
Imbalance Indego Design Illustration Printed Materials Naughty Roll Macao
The Unsaid Clemenger BBDO Wellington Digital User Participation New Zealand Human Right Commission New Zealand
Déjà ? A Zero Waste Pet Food Milk New Zealand Graphic Design Integrated Déjà Pet Food New Zealand
Unite Against COVID-19 Clemenger BBDO Wellington Writing for Design Integrated New Zealand Government New Zealand
One More Time Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo Animation Low Budget Superhero Me Singapore
When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s Practice Theory Book Design Specialist Subject Books In Plain Words Singapore
UNI-FORM Ogilvy Taiwan Branding Tactical Vogue Taiwan
IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue Ogilvy Taiwan E-Commerce Entertainment IKEA Taiwan
THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Wunderman Thompson Thailand Digital Tactical THAI Airways Thailand
Wood Pencils
Title Entrant Category Subcategory Client Market
Derwent Valley For The People Branding New Branding Schemes Derwent Valley Council Australia
Lost In Translation VMLY&R Melbourne Direct Radio & Audio Defence Force Recruitment Australia
Secret Menu Ogilvy Australia E-Commerce Acquisition & Retention KFC Australia Australia
Sloways CHE Proximity Sydney Experiential Out-of-Home Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Australia
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Impact Design / Nonprofits The Royal Australian Mint Australia
NRMA First Saturday CHE Proximity Media Direct Insurance Australia Group Australia
Help! The Game CHE Proximity Media Direct Insurance Australia Group Australia
Uber Eats No Repeats Special Group Australia Media Film Uber Eats Australia
Samsung Microcodes CHE Proximity Media Interaction Samsung Australia
La Noblesse Denomination Packaging Design Consumer Fourth Wave Wine Australia
PLAY NZ TBWA Sydney PR Digital & Social Tourism New Zealand Australia
Donation Dollar Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Product Design Everyday Consumer Products The Royal Australian Mint Australia
Story Espresso Coffee Cups For The People Writing for Design Packaging Story Espresso Australia
Safely Feel the Real World Amber China Art Direction Film Durex China
Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) Tenmilliontimes Design Book Design Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels The Oriental Press China
Jetleg Books L3 Branding Branding New Branding Schemes Jetleg Books China
NOA Hotel AliterNOA Branding Print Hotel NOA China
Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Direction Scripted Entertainment Apple China
Hairstyle Figure 33 and Branding Graphic Design Posters MuQing China
Fjell Hav Poesi (Mountain Ocean Poetry? T-Change Design Studio Graphic Design Catalogues & Brochures Kinakaal Forlag China
Ge HeKai Hall Wayfinding ONCETUDIO Graphic Design Environmental Wenzhou-Kean University China
Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) Tenmilliontimes Design Illustration Publications The Oriental Press China
Pulchra2020 Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design Magazine & Newspaper Design Special Issues Guangxi Normal University Press Group China
Nongfu Wangtian Chili Sauce ShenZhen BOB Design Packaging Design Consumer Farmer Wangtian Agricultural Technology China
Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor Quinsay Design Photography Still Life & Studio Ugan Concept China
Coca-Cola Care Font Coca-Cola China / CoolCharacter / FounderType Type Design Traditional Coca-Cola China China
Noto Traditional Nushu Liu Zhao Studio Type Design Sans Serif Google China
House of Wang .Oddity Studio Branding Logos House of Wang Hong Kong
K11 Craft & Guild Foundation Toby Ng Design Branding Logos K11 Craft & Guild Foundation Hong Kong
Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Ogilvy Hong Kong Direct Direct Mail Pizza Hut Hong Kong Hong Kong
Joy Sticks Cheil Hong Kong Graphic Design Posters Chupa Chups Hong Kong
Arrested Development South China Morning Post Publishers Magazine & Newspaper Design Newspaper Spreads & Sections South China Morning Post Publishers Hong Kong
Figlia Superunion London Packaging Design Limited Edition Agricola D'Argenio Hong Kong
Jeep Iconography Wunderman Thompson India Branding Motion Celica Jeep India
Pooja Didi Taproot Dentsu Casting Film Facebook India
The Artist Ogilvy Mumbai Casting Street Casting ITC India
The Applegram Famous Innovations Experiential Out-of-Home Radio Zindagi India
Save Our Sentinels Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Photography Documentary Jimmy Nelson Foundation India
Pretending to Forget Dentsu Animation 2D Computer-Generated Semba Center Building Japan
Enjoy the Healthy You Love Dentsu Animation Traditional Zespri International Japan Japan
The Massacre of Kingdom Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Art Direction Experiential Netflix Korea Japan
Yamauchi No.10 Family Office Mount Branding Digital Yamauchi No.10 Family Office Japan
Nike ? Create with Air Max AKQA Tokyo Digital Physical & Digital Nike Japan
IKEA Harajuku with Imma Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo E-Commerce New Realities & Emerging Media IKEA Japan Japan
Boxthink "Outside the Box" Shun Morikawa Graphic Design Posters HACOYA Japan
EDO 2220 Koiso Design Illustration Posters Koiso Design Japan
Personal Fuel Dentsu Illustration Printed Materials Nikkei Japan
ESP Cultural Magazine Esperanto Media Magazine & Newspaper Design Independent Magazines Esperanto Media Japan
Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden Dentsu Tokyo Magazine & Newspaper Design Newspaper Spreads & Sections Shikoku Shimbun Japan
Hidden Art Sightama Dentsu Magazine & Newspaper Design Special Issues Saitama City Japan
Emerson's Tiny Pub DDB Group New Zealand Art Direction Experiential Lion New Zealand New Zealand
Oji Sushi ? Fast Fuel Not Fast Food Seachange Branding New Branding Schemes Oji Sushi New Zealand
A Career-Limiting Campaign Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Film Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Global Women New Zealand
A Career Limiting Campaign Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Film TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Global Women New Zealand
Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface Milk New Zealand Graphic Design Catalogues & Brochures Déjà Pet Food New Zealand
Meddle in the New Zealand Election Special Group New Zealand Media Social Every Kiwi Vote Counts New Zealand
The Unsaid Clemenger BBDO Wellington Media Film Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency New Zealand
McDonald's Reflections DDB Aotearoa New Zealand Photography Fine Art & Conceptual McDonald's New Zealand
McDonald's Reflections DDB Group New Zealand Press & Outdoor Poster Campaigns McDonald's New Zealand
Voice of Racism Clemenger BBDO Wellington Writing for Design Digital New Zealand Human Rights Commission New Zealand
Unite Against COVID-19 Clemenger BBDO Wellington Writing for Design Brand Voice New Zealand Government New Zealand
Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Ogilvy Pakistan Digital Apps Telenor Pakistan Pakistan
Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy Kinetic Singapore Book Design Culture, Art & Design Books Holycrap.sg Singapore
Honeyfruit BBH Singapore Direct Events Riot Games Singapore
The Story of Shape Cindy I-Hsuan Wang Graphic Design Integrated The Pier 2 Art Center Singapore
Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy Kinetic Singapore Magazine & Newspaper Design Independent Magazines Holycrap.sg Singapore
Hungry Design FARM Spatial Design Exhibitions Topawards Asia Singapore
UNI-FORM Ogilvy Taiwan Branding New Branding Schemes Vogue Taiwan
UNI-FORM Ogilvy Taiwan Direct Integrated Vogue Taiwan
Taiwan Design Expo'20 in Hsinchu Oval Graphic Graphic Design Integrated Hsinchu Goverment Taiwan
UNI-FORM Ogilvy Taiwan Photography Fashion Vogue Taiwan
Type Directors Club Annual Exhibition in Taiwan Ken-Tsai Lee Design Lab Spatial Design Low Budget Type Directors Club Taiwan
THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Wunderman Thompson Thailand Digital Apps THAI Airways Thailand
THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Wunderman Thompson Thailand Direct Acquisition & Retention THAI Airways Thailand
Next Pencils
Title Entrant Category Subcategory Client Market
Yinan Lyu Yinan Lyu Next Next Designer LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design China
Haocheng Zhang Haocheng Zhang Next Next Designer UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain China

 

