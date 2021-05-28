D&AD: Clemenger BBDO and Dentsu win Yellow Pencils

Following its first winner announcement Wednesday night in London (see "'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils"), D&AD revealed the winners in its Design, Culture and Impact categories, as well as the Black Pencil winners, on Thursday night.
APAC work did not earn any Black Pencils, of which three were bestowed worldwide.
The region's yield of Yellow Pencils increased by three to seven overall. The additional yellow winners are:
- Chemical Industry Press for 'Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters’ in the Book Design category.
- Dentsu Tokyo for ’47 Internship’ on behalf of En-courage in the Branding category.
- Clemenger BBDO Wellington / Clemenger BBDO New Zealand for ‘Voice of Racism’ on behalf of the New Zealand Human Rights Commission in the Digital Design category.
Scroll down for a complete list of the APAC winners and see the D&AD website for details on all shortlisted entries and winners.
Black Pencil winners:
- '#wombstories' by AMV BBDO
- 'True' by McCann New York
- 'Boards of Change' by FCB Chicago
Company winners
- AMV BBDO: Advertising agency of the year
- Collins: Design agency of the year
- Division: Production company of the year
- Apple: Client of the year
- DDB Worldwide: Network of the Year
President’s Award:
- Kim Gehrig, Director at Somesuch
Top-ranking advertising agencies:
- AMV BBDO
- Publicis Italia
- Africa
Top-ranking design companies:
- Collins
- John Knowles Ritchie
- Superunion
Top-ranking production companies:
- Division
- Somesuch London
- Stink Films
Top-ranking clients:
- Apple
- Essity
- Academy
Most Pencils by market:
- US (208)
- UK (137)
- Brazil (36)
Pencils by market, APAC:
- Australia (22)
- China (20)
- New Zealand (16)
- Japan (15)
- India (9)
- Singapore (7)
- Taiwan (7)
- Hong Kong (5)
- Thailand (3)
- Macao (1)
- Pakistan (1)
Complete list of APAC Pencil winners:
|Yellow Pencils
|Title
|Entrant
|Category
|Subcategory
|Client
|Market
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Direct
|Innovation
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
|Experiential
|Community
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Media
|Direct
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters
|Chemical Industry Press
|Book Design
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Chemical Industry Press
|China
|47 Internship
|Dentsu Tokyo
|Branding
|Motion
|En-courage
|Japan
|Voice of Racism
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Digital Design
|Immersive Experiences
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|New Zealand
|The Baby That Changed HIV
|DDB Group New Zealand
|PR
|B2C
|New Zealand Aids Foundation
|New Zealand
|Graphite Pencils
|Title
|Entrant
|Category
|Subcategory
|Client
|Market
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Direct
|Press & Outdoor
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Direct
|Product & Service
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|Story Espresso
|For The People
|Graphic Design
|Applied Print Graphics
|Story Espresso
|Australia
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Impact
|Initiatives / Nonprofits
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|PLAY NZ
|TBWA Sydney
|PR
|Entertainment
|Tourism New Zealand
|Australia
|Story Espresso
|For The People
|Writing for Design
|Storytelling
|Story Espresso
|Australia
|Hong Hun Hun's Poster Collection
|Day Day Up Design Consultancy
|Book Design
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|Day Day Up Design Consultancy
|China
|Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign
|Koikreative
|Digital
|Websites
|SKP-S
|China
|Architect Tadao Ando
|LiaoDesign
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|CITIC Press Group
|China
|The Artist
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Casting
|Film
|ITC
|India
|Ariel #ShareTheLoad Long Term
|BBDO India
|Impact
|Sustained Solution
|Procter and Gamble India
|India
|Pooja Didi
|Taproot Dentsu
|Sound Design & Use of Music
|Original Composition
|India
|Save Our Sentinels
|Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
|Sound Design & Use of Music
|Original Composition
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|India
|The Future Isn't Waiting
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Casting
|Street Casting
|Nike
|Japan
|Package of High-Quality Rice
|Design Design
|Packaging Design
|Rebrand
|Seki Farm
|Japan
|Imbalance
|Indego Design
|Illustration
|Printed Materials
|Naughty Roll
|Macao
|The Unsaid
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Digital
|User Participation
|New Zealand Human Right Commission
|New Zealand
|Déjà ? A Zero Waste Pet Food
|Milk New Zealand
|Graphic Design
|Integrated
|Déjà Pet Food
|New Zealand
|Unite Against COVID-19
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Writing for Design
|Integrated
|New Zealand Government
|New Zealand
|One More Time
|Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo
|Animation
|Low Budget
|Superhero Me
|Singapore
|When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s
|Practice Theory
|Book Design
|Specialist Subject Books
|In Plain Words
|Singapore
|UNI-FORM
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Branding
|Tactical
|Vogue
|Taiwan
|IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|E-Commerce
|Entertainment
|IKEA
|Taiwan
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|Digital
|Tactical
|THAI Airways
|Thailand
|Wood Pencils
|Title
|Entrant
|Category
|Subcategory
|Client
|Market
|Derwent Valley
|For The People
|Branding
|New Branding Schemes
|Derwent Valley Council
|Australia
|Lost In Translation
|VMLY&R Melbourne
|Direct
|Radio & Audio
|Defence Force Recruitment
|Australia
|Secret Menu
|Ogilvy Australia
|E-Commerce
|Acquisition & Retention
|KFC Australia
|Australia
|Sloways
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Experiential
|Out-of-Home
|Insurance Australia Group (IAG)
|Australia
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Impact
|Design / Nonprofits
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|NRMA First Saturday
|CHE Proximity
|Media
|Direct
|Insurance Australia Group
|Australia
|Help! The Game
|CHE Proximity
|Media
|Direct
|Insurance Australia Group
|Australia
|Uber Eats No Repeats
|Special Group Australia
|Media
|Film
|Uber Eats
|Australia
|Samsung Microcodes
|CHE Proximity
|Media
|Interaction
|Samsung
|Australia
|La Noblesse
|Denomination
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|Fourth Wave Wine
|Australia
|PLAY NZ
|TBWA Sydney
|PR
|Digital & Social
|Tourism New Zealand
|Australia
|Donation Dollar
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|Product Design
|Everyday Consumer Products
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Australia
|Story Espresso Coffee Cups
|For The People
|Writing for Design
|Packaging
|Story Espresso
|Australia
|Safely Feel the Real World
|Amber China
|Art Direction
|Film
|Durex
|China
|Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)
|Tenmilliontimes Design
|Book Design
|Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels
|The Oriental Press
|China
|Jetleg Books
|L3 Branding
|Branding
|New Branding Schemes
|Jetleg Books
|China
|NOA Hotel
|AliterNOA
|Branding
|Hotel NOA
|China
|Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
|Direction
|Scripted Entertainment
|Apple
|China
|Hairstyle Figure
|33 and Branding
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|MuQing
|China
|Fjell Hav Poesi (Mountain Ocean Poetry?
|T-Change Design Studio
|Graphic Design
|Catalogues & Brochures
|Kinakaal Forlag
|China
|Ge HeKai Hall Wayfinding
|ONCETUDIO
|Graphic Design
|Environmental
|Wenzhou-Kean University
|China
|Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)
|Tenmilliontimes Design
|Illustration
|Publications
|The Oriental Press
|China
|Pulchra2020
|Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Special Issues
|Guangxi Normal University Press Group
|China
|Nongfu Wangtian Chili Sauce
|ShenZhen BOB Design
|Packaging Design
|Consumer
|Farmer Wangtian Agricultural Technology
|China
|Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor
|Quinsay Design
|Photography
|Still Life & Studio
|Ugan Concept
|China
|Coca-Cola Care Font
|Coca-Cola China / CoolCharacter / FounderType
|Type Design
|Traditional
|Coca-Cola China
|China
|Noto Traditional Nushu
|Liu Zhao Studio
|Type Design
|Sans Serif
|China
|House of Wang
|.Oddity Studio
|Branding
|Logos
|House of Wang
|Hong Kong
|K11 Craft & Guild Foundation
|Toby Ng Design
|Branding
|Logos
|K11 Craft & Guild Foundation
|Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Direct
|Direct Mail
|Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Joy Sticks
|Cheil Hong Kong
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|Chupa Chups
|Hong Kong
|Arrested Development
|South China Morning Post Publishers
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Newspaper Spreads & Sections
|South China Morning Post Publishers
|Hong Kong
|Figlia
|Superunion London
|Packaging Design
|Limited Edition
|Agricola D'Argenio
|Hong Kong
|Jeep Iconography
|Wunderman Thompson India
|Branding
|Motion
|Celica Jeep
|India
|Pooja Didi
|Taproot Dentsu
|Casting
|Film
|India
|The Artist
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Casting
|Street Casting
|ITC
|India
|The Applegram
|Famous Innovations
|Experiential
|Out-of-Home
|Radio Zindagi
|India
|Save Our Sentinels
|Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
|Photography
|Documentary
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|India
|Pretending to Forget
|Dentsu
|Animation
|2D Computer-Generated
|Semba Center Building
|Japan
|Enjoy the Healthy You Love
|Dentsu
|Animation
|Traditional
|Zespri International Japan
|Japan
|The Massacre of Kingdom
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Art Direction
|Experiential
|Netflix Korea
|Japan
|Yamauchi No.10 Family Office
|Mount
|Branding
|Digital
|Yamauchi No.10 Family Office
|Japan
|Nike ? Create with Air Max
|AKQA Tokyo
|Digital
|Physical & Digital
|Nike
|Japan
|IKEA Harajuku with Imma
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|E-Commerce
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|IKEA Japan
|Japan
|Boxthink "Outside the Box"
|Shun Morikawa
|Graphic Design
|Posters
|HACOYA
|Japan
|EDO 2220
|Koiso Design
|Illustration
|Posters
|Koiso Design
|Japan
|Personal Fuel
|Dentsu
|Illustration
|Printed Materials
|Nikkei
|Japan
|ESP Cultural Magazine
|Esperanto Media
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Independent Magazines
|Esperanto Media
|Japan
|Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden
|Dentsu Tokyo
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Newspaper Spreads & Sections
|Shikoku Shimbun
|Japan
|Hidden Art Sightama
|Dentsu
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Special Issues
|Saitama City
|Japan
|Emerson's Tiny Pub
|DDB Group New Zealand
|Art Direction
|Experiential
|Lion New Zealand
|New Zealand
|Oji Sushi ? Fast Fuel Not Fast Food
|Seachange
|Branding
|New Branding Schemes
|Oji Sushi
|New Zealand
|A Career-Limiting Campaign
|Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
|Film
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Global Women
|New Zealand
|A Career Limiting Campaign
|Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand
|Film
|TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
|Global Women
|New Zealand
|Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface
|Milk New Zealand
|Graphic Design
|Catalogues & Brochures
|Déjà Pet Food
|New Zealand
|Meddle in the New Zealand Election
|Special Group New Zealand
|Media
|Social
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts
|New Zealand
|The Unsaid
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Media
|Film
|Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
|New Zealand
|McDonald's Reflections
|DDB Aotearoa New Zealand
|Photography
|Fine Art & Conceptual
|McDonald's
|New Zealand
|McDonald's Reflections
|DDB Group New Zealand
|Press & Outdoor
|Poster Campaigns
|McDonald's
|New Zealand
|Voice of Racism
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Writing for Design
|Digital
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|New Zealand
|Unite Against COVID-19
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Writing for Design
|Brand Voice
|New Zealand Government
|New Zealand
|Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Digital
|Apps
|Telenor Pakistan
|Pakistan
|Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy
|Kinetic Singapore
|Book Design
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Holycrap.sg
|Singapore
|Honeyfruit
|BBH Singapore
|Direct
|Events
|Riot Games
|Singapore
|The Story of Shape
|Cindy I-Hsuan Wang
|Graphic Design
|Integrated
|The Pier 2 Art Center
|Singapore
|Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy
|Kinetic Singapore
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Independent Magazines
|Holycrap.sg
|Singapore
|Hungry Design
|FARM
|Spatial Design
|Exhibitions
|Topawards Asia
|Singapore
|UNI-FORM
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Branding
|New Branding Schemes
|Vogue
|Taiwan
|UNI-FORM
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Direct
|Integrated
|Vogue
|Taiwan
|Taiwan Design Expo'20 in Hsinchu
|Oval Graphic
|Graphic Design
|Integrated
|Hsinchu Goverment
|Taiwan
|UNI-FORM
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Photography
|Fashion
|Vogue
|Taiwan
|Type Directors Club Annual Exhibition in Taiwan
|Ken-Tsai Lee Design Lab
|Spatial Design
|Low Budget
|Type Directors Club
|Taiwan
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|Digital
|Apps
|THAI Airways
|Thailand
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|Direct
|Acquisition & Retention
|THAI Airways
|Thailand
|Next Pencils
|Title
|Entrant
|Category
|Subcategory
|Client
|Market
|Yinan Lyu
|Yinan Lyu
|Next
|Next Designer
|LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design
|China
|Haocheng Zhang
|Haocheng Zhang
|Next
|Next Designer
|UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain
|China