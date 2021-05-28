D&AD: Clemenger BBDO and Dentsu win Yellow Pencils

Following its first winner announcement Wednesday night in London (see "'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils"), D&AD revealed the winners in its Design, Culture and Impact categories, as well as the Black Pencil winners, on Thursday night.

APAC work did not earn any Black Pencils, of which three were bestowed worldwide.

The region's yield of Yellow Pencils increased by three to seven overall. The additional yellow winners are:

Chemical Industry Press for 'Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters’ in the Book Design category.

Dentsu Tokyo for ’47 Internship’ on behalf of En-courage in the Branding category.

Clemenger BBDO Wellington / Clemenger BBDO New Zealand for ‘Voice of Racism’ on behalf of the New Zealand Human Rights Commission in the Digital Design category.

Scroll down for a complete list of the APAC winners and see the D&AD website for details on all shortlisted entries and winners.

The second batch of categories yielded 19 Yellow, 58 Graphite, 149 Wood and five Future Impact Pencils, bringing the total for the year to 664: three Black, 63 Yellow, 190 Graphite, 390 Wood, two Side Hustle, five Future Impact, nine Next and two Collaborative Pencils.

Black Pencil winners:

'#wombstories' by AMV BBDO

'True' by McCann New York

'Boards of Change' by FCB Chicago

Company winners

AMV BBDO: Advertising agency of the year

Collins: Design agency of the year

Division: Production company of the year

Apple: Client of the year

DDB Worldwide: Network of the Year

President’s Award:

Kim Gehrig, Director at Somesuch

Top-ranking advertising agencies:

AMV BBDO

Publicis Italia

Africa

Top-ranking design companies:

Collins

John Knowles Ritchie

Superunion

Top-ranking production companies:

Division

Somesuch London

Stink Films

Top-ranking clients:

Apple

Essity

Academy

Most Pencils by market:

US (208)

UK (137)

Brazil (36)

Pencils by market, APAC:

Australia (22)

China (20)

New Zealand (16)

Japan (15)

India (9)

Singapore (7)

Taiwan (7)

Hong Kong (5)

Thailand (3)

Macao (1)

Pakistan (1)

Complete list of APAC Pencil winners: