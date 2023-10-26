Creative Minds: Iris Leung is a Cool Girl

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Iris Leung



Origin: Hong Kong



Places lived/worked: Hong Kong

Pronouns: She/Her

CV:

Senior Copywriter, Havas, Hong Kong (2018-Present)

Social Copywriter, Wunderman, Hong Kong (2017-2018)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Although I was an advertising student at university, back then I wasn't sure if I'd join the industry. Until the summer before I graduated, I worked as a marketing intern. Not in an advertising agency, but an online shop. I was responsible for crafting product descriptions and social content, which sparked my interests in playing around with words. Since then, the idea of being a copywriter was rooted in my mind. And…… here I am now!

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

Short bite-sized videos have become a phenomenon in digital world. How can we impress audiences in such a limited duration? There was this new product called Kotex Herbal Cool, and we came up with the idea to “Be a Cool Girl” and encourage girls to feel and act cool. Cool girls are fast, decisive and straightforward with a no BS attitude. Someone broke up with you? Bye, bye right away! Be a Cool Girl.

(Video subtitles translation: Man: Let’s break up now. Women: Ok. Bye bye.)

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

This Lays Crispy work. I can totally resonate with it! The idea is so simple and smart that you would say to yourself: “I should have thought of this!”

4. What's on your bucket list?

Visiting ancient and mysterious sites that were probably built by aliens. First Machu Picchu in Peru, and then the pyramids in Egypt.

5. What’s your favorite music / film / TV show / book / other of the past year, and why?

The Midnight Gospel. It's an animated series for adults created by Adventure Time creator Duncan Trussell and comedian Pendleton Ward. The show covers different thought-provoking topics, including death, spiritualism, transcendence, existentialism, and so on. The conversations in each episode are mind-blowing and full of wisdom. Enjoy!



6. What's your favourite GIF/meme, and why?

I was busy handling a campaign for Lego's Life app and was too tired to talk during lunchtime. My co-workers took a picture of me and sent me this “meme."

7. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

My tattoo is invisible on my skin, but always there in my heart. It says, “Trust the process."

8. What app could you absolutely not live without? What app do you wish you could delete?

Instagram. I think I use it too often. I need a digital detox.

9. Do you have a nickname? How did you get it?

I was called “Two Dishes." When I was living in an undergraduate hall, I used to go to the university canteen. Most of the menus there are fixed and boring, except for the rice with two dishes, which is served with white rice, and a combination of any two dishes from a few options. Thanks to this, I didn’t have to repeat the same meal over and over, as the options for the dishes changed every day. I loved it so much that my friends named me “Two Dishes."

10. What makes you really happy?

Sometimes, I read angel or oracle cards for my friends when they are feeling lost about their next steps in life. It makes me really happy when I can give them some useful or comforting guidance from the readings.

11. Extrovert or introvert?

When others in the room are extroverts, I will be an introvert. When others in the room are introverts, I will be an extrovert. Definitely an introvert when I am alone.

