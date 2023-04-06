Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI in their ads

Source: Integral Ad Science ran an online survey among Singapore consumers to better understand consumer attitudes toward D&I overall and in digital advertising specifically. This study explores why diversity matters in advertising and measures how inclusive messaging affects consumer sentiment, receptivity and purchase behaviour. Furthermore, this report gauges the impact that contextual adjacency has on consumer sentiment and behaviour in relation to brands’ D&I efforts.

Key findings:

More than 90% of advertisers say reducing bias and discrimination in marketing is now a priority

78% of consumers in Singapore consider diversity and inclusion to be important to them

74% believe their actions have a significant impact in helping support diversity and inclusion causes

81% believe that it’s important for brands to promote diversity and inclusion

65% of consumers say fashion/apparel is the top vertical they expect to play a role in advocating for D&I

88% of consumers think advertisers/brands should try to place ads around content that promotes diversity

81% believe that brands have a responsibility to reflect our modern culture

40% of consumers would interact with or purchase products from ads that are placed alongside content that promotes D&I

