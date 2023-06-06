News
Shauna Lewis
2 days ago

Clean Creatives pitches in on anti-Shell movement

Group released a guide on pushing back against agencies pitching for the Shell global media account.

Clean Creatives: guide follows peaceful protests at EssenceMediacom offices
Campaign group Clean Creatives has joined Extinction Rebellion in protesting against agencies pitching for the Shell global media account.

In a LinkedIn post, Clean Creatives shared a guide on “How to stop a Shell pitch”, with suggestions on what to say to an agency if they were pitching for the account.

The guide included five steps: “Point out they’re going backwards on clean energy”; “Ask why they lied about climate science”; “Read them their own internal docs”; “Show all the risks to your team”; and “Share what you can”.

The guide included details that Shell’s board had voted against compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement and a statement from an internal presentation which read: “Shell has no immediate plans to move to a net-zero emissions portfolio over our investment horizon of 10-20 years.”

The environmental platform added: “Your creativity can illuminate the world or cast shadows. It has the ability to deepen our fossil fuel dependency or push us into a cleaner future. This is a massive opportunity to affect change. Which side of history do you want to be on?”

Last week, protestors from Extinction Rebellion were present outside the EssenceMediacom offices following news of the Shell global media review. EssenceMediacom is currently the incumbent on the account. 

Clean Creatives’ guide follows that of Glimpse, which released “How to wreck a fossil fuel brief” in September 2022

Source:
Campaign UK

