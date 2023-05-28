Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Carlsberg has shortlisted three agencies for its global media account.

Wavemaker Global, iProspect and Zenith are all pitching for the brewer’s media planning and buying duties.

IPG’s Initiative was the incumbent on the account, but declined to repitch.

Initiative was first appointed in 2017 and replaced OMD in 2018 as the brand’s global media agency of record.

The media review follows Carlsberg’s creative appointment in 2022. Fold7 won back the account from Grey Europe, having worked as Carlsberg’s global and UK creative agency previously.

Casino Royale actor Mads Mikkelsen has been a long-time ambassador of the brand and in 2022 the beer celebrated 30 years of sponsoring Liverpool Football Club.