Media News
Omar Oakes
13 hours ago

Carat poised to win Kraft Heinz media in Europe

Baked beans and ketchup giant is set to ramp up media spend by 40% for the second half of the year.

Carat poised to win Kraft Heinz media in Europe

Kraft Heinz is set to award its media planning and buying account in Europe to Dentsu Aegis Network's Carat after a competitive pitch.

It comes after Kraft Heinz retained Publicis Groupe's Starcom to run its US media account in a global review that also included Omnicom's PHD and WPP's MediaCom.

Starcom was the incumbent in most markets.

Kraft Heinz spent $1.1bn on marketing last year and has committed to spend more of that on advertising this year because consumer packed goods have held up well during the Covid-19 crisis.

The US media account, which represents upwards of three-quarters of the global business, is reportedly worth about $700m.

The food giant owns many household name-brands such as Heinz baked beans, Heinz ketchup and Philadelphia (though the latter is marketed in Europe by Mondelez International, which was spun off by Kraft in 2012).

The company revealed it is making "a big change in marketing" last month during an earnings call, having hired three new heads of marketing for each of its three business regions, North America, EMEA and the rest of the world.

Kraft Heinz said it will ramp up its media spend by 40% in the second half of the year, after Covid-19 brought about a retrenchment in marketing activity.

However, chief executive Miguel Patricio made clear this increase in media would be offset by reductions in other forms of marketing spend.

The company had already announced in February, before lockdown measures took hold in Europe and North America, that it would significantly cut its agency roster and aim to increase "working media" spend with a shift towards "fewer, bigger, bolder initiatives".

Patricio, who has been chief executive of Kraft Heinz since last year, added in last month's earnings call: "We are changing and evolving. We want to be much more consumer-centric. We want to be much better in marketing and in consumer insight, in innovation, in communication and this transformation and this change is happening as we speak."

MediaSense worked with Kraft Heinz on the review, which began in March and continued through the pandemic despite social distancing restrictions and the prospect of a global economic downturn.

Neither Kraft Heinz nor Carat immediately responded to a request for comment.

 

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Danni Wright, Carat
Analysis
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Danni Wright, Carat

Carat's fight to keep fizzy, not flat
Media
May 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Carat's fight to keep fizzy, not flat

Agency Report Card 2019: Carat
Digital
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Carat

Carat wins Amorepacific China media business
Media
Feb 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Carat wins Amorepacific China media business

Just Published

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
News
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for ...

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.