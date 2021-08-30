PR News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Can Dasani save its brand?

The bottled water brand is once again managing its reputation in the US as hurricane-hit Louisiana residents allegedly shun it despite scarcity.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Dasani has found itself on the outs again. 

The bottled water brand started trending over the weekend as Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Twitter users in the area rushed to supermarkets ahead of the storm and began to post photos alleging that all water brands had sold out of local grocery stores — except Dasani. 

The posts resulted in hundreds of users mocking the brand, accusing Dasani of producing salty, bad-tasting and acidic water. 

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton also reacted, questioning a conspiracy that alleges Dasani adds salt to its water so consumers continue to drink it.

Dasani responded to the allegations on Twitter.

This is not Dasani’s first brand reputation faux pas. The Coca-Cola-owned brand, which has been largely inactive on Twitter since 2020 apart from occasionally addressing reputational mishaps, endured Dasani hate campaigns on TikTok after users conducted acidity tests.

@myhealthydish

Reply to @eryn_mclain testing ph balance in water #replytocomments #dasani #scienceexperiments #water #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

♬ original sound - My Nguyen
Source:
Campaign US

