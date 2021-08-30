Can Dasani save its brand?

Dasani has found itself on the outs again.

The bottled water brand started trending over the weekend as Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Twitter users in the area rushed to supermarkets ahead of the storm and began to post photos alleging that all water brands had sold out of local grocery stores — except Dasani.

The posts resulted in hundreds of users mocking the brand, accusing Dasani of producing salty, bad-tasting and acidic water.

people not drinking dasani even if their life depends on it �� — jamaal (@roseinharlem) August 30, 2021

I’m delighted to see Dasani always get the hate it so rightfully deserves https://t.co/9bjgaIQRFJ — Rissa (@nscruz14) August 30, 2021

that dasani water got me feelin like a salt flat �� pic.twitter.com/ZYIIfPUWuW — Astro (@PexiDerg) August 30, 2021

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton also reacted, questioning a conspiracy that alleges Dasani adds salt to its water so consumers continue to drink it.

Dasani responded to the allegations on Twitter.

"you know & love"??? did you check why y'all are trending??? pic.twitter.com/pWkJTksGKg — PeachAppleGurl (@PeachAppleGurl) August 30, 2021

This is a PR issue not a chemistry lesson. People are hating on you—fix it. If you were my client… — marc diamondufung (@yellowstripesok) August 30, 2021

This is not Dasani’s first brand reputation faux pas. The Coca-Cola-owned brand, which has been largely inactive on Twitter since 2020 apart from occasionally addressing reputational mishaps, endured Dasani hate campaigns on TikTok after users conducted acidity tests.