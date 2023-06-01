Advertising Marketing News Digital Media
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign's Agency of the Year 2023 open for entries

APAC’s most prominent agency awards return for its 30th year of celebration with brand new categories. Check out the key details here.

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards continues to celebrate the outstanding performance and success across media, advertising, creative, digital, PR, independent, specialist agencies and brand communications in the region.

The 2023 edition now opens for entries for all professional agencies and brand owners in the Asia-Pacific regions, including Southeast Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan/Korea and South Asia.

What’s new this year

This year, Campaign adds three new categories, namely Agency Growth Leader of the Year, Creative Leader of the Year and Young Creative Person of the Year. 

Following the shortlist announcement on October 4, a rigourous jury process will ensue, with winners across the 274 categories in six regions. Results will be revealed at in-person December galas hosted in Mumbai, Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore.  

Key dates:

Early Bird Entry Deadline

10 August 2023

Standard Entry Deadline

19 September 2023

Final Entry Deadline

4 October 2023

Shortlist Announcement

15 November 2023

Awards Presentation Event

Late November/Early December

Read other FAQs and details here. Entry pack link can be downloaded here.

Still have queries?

Shout out to: [email protected] and [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

