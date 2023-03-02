Campaign Podcast: Martin Sorrell on the future of media and agency diversity

Martin Sorrell joins the Campaign podcast to talk about what the economic downturn means for the media and TV industry. He reckons British TV broadcasters could struggle to hold off the threat from global streamers such as Netflix & Disney-plus, which have recently begun selling advertising.

The S4 Capital and WPP founder believes that UK broadcasters could be acquisition targets of large tech and media giants from the US. He also casts his thoughts on the impact of AI on advertising agencies and holding groups.

Campaign reporter Charlotte Rawlings joins media editor Arvind Hickman to discuss the IPA Agency Census, which shows some improvements to diversity in creative and media agencies.

Also, the Campaign Podcast is calling on listeners to ask questions about industry for a new segment, Media Mailbox, launching this month. An industry leader will discuss these with the Campaign Podcast team during the Media Mailbox.

Email questions, labelled ‘Media Mailbox’, to: [email protected]